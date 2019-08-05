StyleCaster
Share

Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is About More Than Just A Song

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is About More Than Just A Song

Aramide Tinubu
by
Ariana Grande
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.

Just days after the release of her latest single, “Boyfriend”–this Ariana Grande new relationship clue about Mikey Foster is exploding around the internet. Following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller and a broken engagement with comedian Pete Davidson last year, Ariana has been busy focusing on her music and herself.

Now, it looks like the “Thank U, Next” singer has officially moved on to a new boo–Social House’s Mikey Foster. Foster collaborated with Ari on the hit, “Boyfriend” which is already breaking the internet. The song puts a spotlight on hookup culture– emphasizing how frustrating it can be not to have a “defined” status with the person that you’re seeing.

In the hot and sultry video featuring both Ari and Foster–fans immediately picked up on the chemistry and the sexual tension between the pair–speculating that they were dating IRL. Though we initially dismissed those murmurs as rumors, it looks like Ari’s stans know her very well.

One Twitter user could barely even deal tweeting, “All these rumors of you and Mikey dating JSKSNSNS.” Another one asked, “The most important question: ARE MIKEY AND YOU DATING??????? @ArianaGrande #Boyfriendtonight.” Though Ari and Foster have stayed quiet about their alleged relationship, People and The Blast have come through with receipts.

The Blast reported that their relationship has “taken a passionate new turn in the recent months“—though they aren’t officially BF/GF status.”

Cute.

As far as the song itself goes–the “God Is A Woman” songstress explained,

I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know! People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
October 2008
October 2008

Attending her first red carpet at Planet Hollywood in New York City.

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
December 2009
December 2009

Arriving at The Lovely Bones movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
March 2010
March 2010

Arriving at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kid's Choice Awards.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2010
June 2010

Arriving at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2011
February 2011

Arriving at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
September 2012
September 2012

Attending the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
November 2013
November 2013

Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
December 2013
December 2013

Performing during the Y 100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida.

Photo: Troy Rizzo/ Getty Images.
January 2014
January 2014

Attending the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
December 2014
December 2014

Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, England.

Photo: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic.
February 2015
February 2015

Arriving at the 57th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/ FilmMagic.
November 2015
November 2015

Performing during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage.
April 2016
April 2016

Attending the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time.
May 2016
May 2016

Performing at Vevo Presents at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Vevo.
August 2016
August 2016

Attending the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic.
August 2016
August 2016

Performing with Nicki Minaj during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
September 2016
September 2016

Performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
November 2016
November 2016

Attending the press junket for NBC's Hairspray Live! at NBC Universal Lot in Universal City, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
December 2016
December 2016

Performing during Madonna presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
March 2018
March 2018

Performing in Washington, D.C. at the March For Our Lives event.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives.
May 2018
May 2018

Attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Jackson Lee/Getty Images.
View this post on Instagram

super big and mature looking

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

View this post on Instagram

super big and mature looking

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

June 2018

Posing in knee-high Gucci boots on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram (@ArianaGrande).
August 2018
August 2018

Presenting "The Sweetener Sessions" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kylie Jenner's 22nd Birthday Plans Are Beyond Baller

Kylie Jenner's 22nd Birthday Plans Are Beyond Baller
  • October 2008
  • December 2009
  • March 2010
  • June 2010
  • February 2011
  • September 2012
  • November 2013
  • December 2013
  • January 2014
  • December 2014
  • February 2015
  • November 2015
  • April 2016
  • May 2016
  • August 2016
  • August 2016
  • September 2016
  • November 2016
  • December 2016
  • February 2017
  • February 2017
  • March 2018
  • May 2018
  • June 2018
  • August 2018
Tags:
share