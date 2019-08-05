Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is About More Than Just A Song

Just days after the release of her latest single, “Boyfriend”–this Ariana Grande new relationship clue about Mikey Foster is exploding around the internet. Following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller and a broken engagement with comedian Pete Davidson last year, Ariana has been busy focusing on her music and herself.

Now, it looks like the “Thank U, Next” singer has officially moved on to a new boo–Social House’s Mikey Foster. Foster collaborated with Ari on the hit, “Boyfriend” which is already breaking the internet. The song puts a spotlight on hookup culture– emphasizing how frustrating it can be not to have a “defined” status with the person that you’re seeing.

In the hot and sultry video featuring both Ari and Foster–fans immediately picked up on the chemistry and the sexual tension between the pair–speculating that they were dating IRL. Though we initially dismissed those murmurs as rumors, it looks like Ari’s stans know her very well.

One Twitter user could barely even deal tweeting, “All these rumors of you and Mikey dating JSKSNSNS.” Another one asked, “The most important question: ARE MIKEY AND YOU DATING??????? @ArianaGrande #Boyfriendtonight.” Though Ari and Foster have stayed quiet about their alleged relationship, People and The Blast have come through with receipts.

The Blast reported that their relationship has “taken a passionate new turn in the recent months“—though they aren’t officially BF/GF status.”

Cute.

As far as the song itself goes–the “God Is A Woman” songstress explained,

I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know! People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to.