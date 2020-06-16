So, Ariana Grande Just Registered a New Song & It Can Only Mean One Thing…

You already know Arianators are ready for this. Ariana Grande’s “My Hair” new song clue is pretty promising proof that AG6—a.k.a. Ari’s next album—is on its way soon. But just how soon is the real question.

Ariana, 26, has still been working on music often. In February, the “thank u, next” singer took to Twitter to share that she was feeling “antsy and inspired” at the time, and even teased her fans with a tweet reading: “u need new songs to make new videos with. i miss feeding my children i am bored.” Ever since, the pop star has been releasing long-awaited collaborations with the likes of Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK, and most recently, a duet with fellow pop mainstay Justin Bieber. But solo work has been on the backburner.

That might be changing soon. Fans realized that the artist registered a new song titled “My Hair,” co-written by her friends and frequent collaborators Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx, and Tommy Brown—a.k.a. the Sweetener and thank u, next crew that keeps on serving up bop and bop. With a song registered with this squad, it seems like only a matter of time before we get a new single.

But we might have to wait a little longer. There’s no word yet about AG6, let alone if it will be released this year. In May 2020, the star spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about her plans to release a full-length album any time soon—and it turns out, there is no plan. “It’s a great time to create because you’re stuck with your thoughts and left in your head a little bit, so I think all creatives are extra inspired right now, maybe a little bit,” she explained.

“I know that a lot of people don’t have that luxury and a lot of people whose jobs they can’t do it from home, so I feel guilty and blessed,” Ari added. “But also, I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now, because it’s just like other than this, it’s a really tricky time for all of that.”

So, like all things worth waiting for—AG6 will be out when it’s out!