Ariana Grande Got Emotional During A ‘Sweetener’ Tribute To Mac Miller in Pittsburgh

Ariana Grande performed in Pittsburgh last night, and it was a tough performance for the 25-year-old. The pop-star was singing in her late ex-boyfriend’s old hometown, which naturally stirred up some strong emotions. Viewers said Ariana Grande’s Mac Miller Tribute in Pittsburgh for the Sweetener Tour was full of love and tears.

Fans immediately pointed out that the Dangerous Woman singer had only Mac Miller songs playing throughout the arena before her show began. She has done this before at earlier concerts, but it was particularly moving given the location of her concert last night. One fan loved the tribute and also pointed out that Grande has a seat saved for Miller, in honor of his memory. “Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she has an empty seat reserved for him she’s so strong,” the fan tweeted.

They say time is supposed to heal you, but singing about someone you’ve lost over and over probably stints that process. While singing “Thank u, next” Grande got choked up during the lines about Miller. The crowd gave her enormous applause when she began crying over “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm/ Cause he was an angel.” Talk about a support team—Grande’s fans showered her in nothing but love last night. We’re guessing she felt Miller’s presence with her in spirit, even if just through her fans.

One fan wrote, “Ariana got all choked up singing Thank U, Next in Mac’s hometown, but with help from the crowd she got through it and brought the show to an end. One of the craziest and most amazing nights of my life, I’ll never forget it, thank you @ArianaGrande, you’ll never stop inspiring us!”

She cried again during “Raindrops,” and apparently didn’t make it all the way through the song. But fans were there for her no matter what.

Grande has honored Miller with many tributes since he passed in September, 2018. On the opening night of her tour, she recognized her ex-boyfriend in a similar manner, playing his music during her pre-show. Just one month after his death, she also shared a throwback video of Miller getting ready for the Oscars. He’s never far from her mind or heart.