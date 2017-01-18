This Waitress Looks *Exactly* Like Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande may or may not wear a ponytail at all times because her head is actually being held together by a small piece of hair elastic—the jury’s still out. But if that is the case, then it’s possible that this random waitress in Virginia might possibly have the same exact problem, because she also wears her hair in a high-pony day in, day out—and, oh yeah, she looks eerily like Ariana Grande. Seriously. Even Grande’s own cousin mistook the waitress for Grande on Instagram.

Have a look for yourself. Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Which one is Grande? Which one is the waitress in Virginia, Jacky Vasquez? While we’re on the subject, what is even real anymore?

Here, let’s have another try. See if you can spot the real Grande in these two ‘Grams:

OK, another round. Here you go:

Honestly, if we didn’t have to put photo credits under each image, which kind of give it away, we wouldn’t be able to tell the difference ourselves.

Apparently, Vasquez is mistaken for Grande all the time, and Grande herself follows her on IG. “I was amazed when she followed me on Instagram,” Vasquez told the Daily Mail. “She commented on one of my photos saying that her cousin thought I was her, I couldn’t believe it.”

Vasquez first realized that she looked uncannily like the star seven years ago. “People started to tell me I looked like Ariana back in 2010 when she stared in Victorious on Nickelodeon,” she said. She’s even posed for pics with fans—”Ariana came to D.C. in 2015 and so many fans asked for a photo with me, I was dressed just like her which didn’t help, but I was more than happy to pose for them,” she said.

So—if you have pics of yourself with “Ariana Grande” from 2015 in D.C., you might want to look a little closer at them.

Will the real Ariana Grande please stand up?