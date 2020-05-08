Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s New Song ‘Stuck With U’ Is the Quarantine Pick-Me-Up We Desperately Needed

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new song “Stuck With U” is the quarantine pick-me-up we needed after than a month of isolation. While the track is a bonafide banger (duh, it’s JB and AG), what do Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” lyrics mean? Well, the song is about love in quarantine (whatever that may be for you) and how we should cherish these moments together.

Along with the song, Grande and Bieber also released the music video for “Stuck With U” on Friday, May 8, which featured clips of dozens of people, including celebrities like Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé, in quarantine. Grande celebrated the release with an Instagram post that talked about how special the track is to her. “i can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy i am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing). this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much,” she wrote.

She continued, “grateful to be doing this with my friend and also just wanted to express an enormous thank u to all of the brilliant creatives who worked on this song @freddywexler @gianstone @iamwhitphillips @skylerstonestreet 🤍 as well as Universal and all of our streaming partners for waiving their fees and really stepping up in support of this greater cause @1strcf 🤍, and of course scooter and allison for working so hard to put it all together. my heart is seriously so full. we’re so close and i cant wait for u all to hear #stuckwithu in a few hours ! love u.”

As seen by the music video—which showed people slow dancing with their loved ones, from their friends to their significant others to their pets—”Stuck With U” is an ode to people you’re happy to be quarantined with. For Bieber, that’s dog and his wife, Hailey Baldwin. For Grande, that’s her pup and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The song is a positive way to look at quarantine. Sure, after more than a month together, it’s easy to become annoyed of our roommates. But at the end of the day, there’s no one we’d rather be quarantined with. Read the lyrics below.

Intro: Ariana Grande

Mmm

Hey, yeah

(That’s just for fun)

(What?)

Ah, yeah

Verse 1: Ariana Grande

I’m not one to stick around

One strike and you’re out, baby

Don’t care if I sound crazy

But you never let me down, no, no

That’s why when the sun’s up, I’m stayin’

Still layin’ in your bed, sayin’

Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Got all this time on my hands

Might as well cancel our plans, yeah

I could stay here for a lifetime

Chorus: Ariana Grande

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more, it’s just you and me

And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby

Verse 2: Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande

There’s nowhere we need to be, no, no, no

I’ma get to know you better

Kinda hope we’re here forever

There’s nobody on these streets

If you told me that the world’s endin’

Ain’t no other way that I can spend it

Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber, with Ariana Grande

Oh, oh, oh, oh (Ooh)

Got all this time in my hands

Might as well cancel our plans (Yeah, yeah)

I could stay here forever

Chorus: Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more, It’s just you and me

And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

Bridge: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande

Woah

Baby, come take all my time

Go on, make me lose my mind

We got all that we need here tonight

Chorus: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber

I lock the door (Lock the door) and throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more (Can’t fight this no more), it’s just you and me

And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I’d rather do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change

All this lovin’ you, hatin’ you, wantin’ you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with

You, oh, oh

Outro: Ariana Grande

Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you