Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Just Ended Tekashi 6ix9ine For Calling Them ‘Frauds’

Not cool. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber slammed Tekashi 6ix9ine for claiming they bought their song “Stuck With U” with multiple credit cards to have a number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Messy, messy, messy.

ICYMI, Ari and Justin’s new song, “Stuck With U,” which donates its net proceeds to COVID-19 relief efforts, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on Friday, May 15. However, not everyone was so happy with their success. Tekashi, whose song “Gooba” debuted at number three, took to his Instagram on May 16 to accuse the two of “cheating” and buying thousands of copies of their song with multiple credit cards to have a number-one single.

“I’ll be real disappointed if Billboard gets paid for number ones, somehow manipulates the charts. I want the whole world to see this cause what I’m about to show you is what every (record) label in the world gets,” he said at the time. Tekashi then showed a projected list on his phone, which predicted that, based on sales and streams at the time, that Doja Cat’s “Say So” would be number one and Tekashi’s “Goomba” would be number two. “Stuck With U” was projected at number five.

Tekashi also accused Ariana and Justin of submitting 60,000 sales “out of nowhere,” which Justin later responded to by saying, “60,000 units came because we don’t disclose our numbers until the end of the week. That’s called strategy.” At the end of his video, Tekashi continued to slam Ariana and Justin by saying, “Literally, you’re manipulating the charts now. Billboard, the world is watching and saying ‘Why y’all cheating?’ If you’re doing this to every artist in the world, how can an artist who works hard get number one?”

The rapper also took to his Instagram Story with a slide that read: “@BILLBOARD YOU CHEATED. JAY-Z & NICKI MINAJ WERE RIGHT. PEOPLE BUY THERE NUMBER 1’S. NOTHING IS REAL. YOU GUYS ARE FRAUDS.”

In response to Tekashi’s accusations, Ariana took to her Instagram on Monday, May 18, to explain that she and Justin didn’t cheat and every single purchase was legit. “i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know,” she wrote.

Ariana continued, “sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all.”

In his response, Justin also denied Tekashi’s claims that he and Grande used multiple credit cards to boost their sales. “He said 30k was bought with 6 credit cards but that is a lie. The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies. Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out. Nielsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don’t discredit our fan base with false info,” Justin wrote.

He continued, “This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

While Tekashi has no hate toward Justin and Ariana, he responded to their posts by sayin that the singers don’t understand the struggle he’s gone through as an artist. “You say for me to be humble …. I don’t think you know what humble is……….YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN,” he wrote on his Instagram.

So. Much. Mess.