Ariana Grande Had the Best Response to Justin Bieber Saying Hailey Baldwin Smells Like Her

I guess when two music artists as big as Ari and the Biebs share the same manager (ahem, Scooter Braun), they’re always going to show support for each other. That’s basically what went down when Ariana Grande reacted to Justin Bieber’s Hailey Baldwin comment about how she smells just like Ari. The “thank u, next” singer honestly only had good things to say.

But what did Justin, 26, mean exactly when he compared their scent? Well, in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 3, the “Yummy” singer was asked by host Ellen to describe what his wife, Hailey, 23, smells like. To be clear, he mentioned that the Calvin Klein model smells like Ariana’s perfume—not just like Ari alone (needless to say, that would be just a little weird).

“She smells like Ariana Grande’s perfume. She smells good,” he said. “It’s a good smell. Flowery and, like, fruity. It’s good.”

You love to hear it. But did Ariana think similarly? Fans were eager to know how Ariana, 26, felt about all of this—and sure enough, the songstress took a break from liking Lady Gaga’s Chromatica posts (collab, hello), to weigh in on what it’s like to be the mastermind behind Hailey’s current scent.

Ariana took to Instagram herself to share a clip of the “Burning Questions” segment from Ellen. In a caption for the post, she wrote, “I know das right 😎.”

Meanwhile, Hailey—who is always one to share her support for friends like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid on Instagram—decided to comment on Ari’s post, too. All could she do was agree: “period!!! 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️,” she wrote.

And in that moment, Arianators and Beliebers alike merged fandoms and peace was restored among the world, if only for a moment. As one commenter put it, “Y’all at least we know Mrs bieber has taste in perfumes!” There’s no arguing with that.