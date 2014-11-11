Ariana Grande and Jessie J to Remake ‘The Boy is Mine’

While your first reaction to the news that Ariana Grande is remaking “The Boy is Mine” is probably, “UGHHHH NOOOOOO,” let’s dissect this for a second.

The song—the first Number 1 single for both Brandy and Monica in 1998—will once again be produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer extraordinaire, who’s celebrating his 20th anniversary in the music biz with a killer cover album of his biggest hits. Plus, Jerkins is the guy behind Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me”—one of the best songs of 2014—so, you know.

Then there’s the fact that Ariana will record it with Jessie J. These two already have a proven track record with “Bang Bang,” and both have powerhouse voices.

Also, “The Boy is Mine” is a really good song. It spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and won Brandy and Monica their first Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. And while you may not like Ariana’s stanky ‘tude or constant use of cat ears, she does have an amazing voice, and since she ditched her Nickelodeon persona, each of her singles has been a massive hit. So don’t write this tune off just yet.

But before we leave you, ponder this: “The Boy Is Mine” has already been covered by none other than Naya Rivera on the first season of “Glee.” And how fitting that her ex-fiancé’s new girlfriend would be chosen to sing it for Jerkins? MISSED OPPORTUNITY, PEOPLE.