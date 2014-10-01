Ariana Grande is Accused of Being a Giant Diva With an Ego—Again

Another day, another report that pint-sized pop star Ariana Grande might be a serious diva with a nasty streak.

The latest: Multiple sources told the Daily News that after performing on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, the 21-year-old hightailed it over to the Out hotel in New York’s Hells Kitchen area, where she performed a free gig for a crowd of 3,000 mostly gay men, but didn’t make it easy.

“Before she got there she made security clear out the entire lobby. Even if you were a guest at the hotel you had to clear out,” an insider told the Daily News. “No one could sit in the lobby, but she came in the back. She took up a unisex bathroom with her mother and father and put two bodyguards outside.”

While near the bathroom, Grande was overheard asking hotel staff if they could “get rid” of the 15 paparazzi stationed outside the front door.

“She had an entourage of 21 people with her, maybe more. I stopped counting,” said the source. “Her mother was primping her and her brother was with her, too.”

The Daily News also reports that Grande’s family was helping her change for a 3:30 a.m. performance, which was at a club inside the hotel, and that one of her crew was sent to find Grande’s Swarovski crystal-covered mic pack, which she needed for the show.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that, while doing press in Australia, Ariana was basically a nightmare to work with, issuing a long list of demands and storming off a set, and it’s also been reported that the former Nickelodeon star is less than gracious to her die-hard fans, reportedly telling her people “I hope they all f—king die.” Charming!

And while we were semi-skeptical about all these reports at first—staggering levels of fame can often bring with it negative press and rumors—we started to believe when E! host Giuliana Rancic weighed in on Grande’s Down Under debacle by admitting the “Problem” singer lived up her song title at last year’s AMAs, when she nudged the TV presenter out of her way to make sure the camera got her good side.

“I just felt like it’s one thing if it’s Mariah, you know, I’ll get on any side, I’ll bend down, I’ll climb a ladder, whatever it takes to get Mariah to do an interview,” Rancic said in a recent E! segment.

“But when you’re new on the block, when you’re trying to earn your stripes, you’re young, you just gotta do what you gotta do, try to get a great reputation, try to go overboard to please people.”

We agree. If Grande wants to keep scoring those number one hits, she should really pipe down—nobody wants their idols to be a brat, even her young fans that are probably pretty bratty themselves.