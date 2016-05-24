Ariana Grande’s New ‘Into You’ Video Is Here and, as Promised, It’s Not a ‘Big Bougie Facade’

After the launch of her buzzy “Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande followed up with another video from the album to accompany her new song, “Into You.” (It’s been 13 years since that Ashanti and Fabolous track came out, guys; the song title is officially up for grabs again.)

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who also worked with the 22-year-old on “Bang Bang,” “Focus,” and “Love Me Harder,” the video stars Grande and a male love interest in the desert, riding on motorbikes, hooking up, and generally doing what young, hot couples do in pop-music-land.

In a recent takeover of Vevo’s Twitter, Grande revealed that the “Into You” video is about “love … and life !! and how the little things are so much more important than the big bougie facade !!!” She also said that a tour will definitely be happening soon. The singer has already confirmed there are still many more videos yet to be released, but in the meantime check out Grande in the new clip, above.