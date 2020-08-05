God Is A Woman In A Bikini—Shop Ariana Grande’s Cute Green Swimsuit

All other swimsuits are cancelled, because the green bikini on Ariana Grande’s Instagram feed is the only thing we care about right now. Sorry not sorry, but when it comes to style on the ‘Gram, no one does it quite like Ariana Grande. The singer isn’t even one to typically post a lot of outfit photos, either, but when she blesses us with a look—and, more importantly, a look that we can copy—it’s like everything in the world makes sense for one short moment. So start rejoicing, because Ariana Grande’s latest swimsuit is totally shoppable.

The mega-star just posted a series of seemingly random photos on Instagram that only get better the farther you go. Like a treasure trove of Ariana Grande’s photography, buried deep beneath the surface there’s gold. In other words, if you scroll on over to the seventh and eighth slides of her ‘Gram post, you’ll find yourself face-to-screen with a seriously cute string bikini—worn by Grande, of course. Cha-ching.

The best part? The White Fox Swim bikini top is available for us all to shop—and it’s under $40. (!!!) So often, Ariana Grande wears ensembles that we could only dream of owning: custom couture gowns and luxury labels that cost a month’s rent. But this summer, we’re being blessed with an affordable Ariana Grande look. Excuse us while we freak out for a moment.

Even if you already own 100 bikinis, you can always add another to your collection—especially when it has the seal of approval from Ariana Grande herself. God is a woman, and she’s telling you that your summer wardrobe isn’t complete without this bikini top. We don’t make the rules; Ariana Grande does, though.

To get Ariana Grande’s exact look, you can shop the White Fox Swim swimsuit below. Sadly, the gorgeous mint green color worn in Grande’s Instagram post is officially sold TF out, but the bikini comes in three (!!) other colors as well. And honestly? That’s good enough for us. Clearly this bikini itself is a winner—otherwise there’s no way Ariana Grande would wear it this summer. So mint green color or not, we’re shopping it!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Moana Bikini Top & Del Marcos Bottoms Marigold Rib

Just like the mint green worn by Ariana Grande, a marigold string bikini definitely packs a punch. If you want to bring a little color to your summer swimsuit arsenal, look no further than this beauty. fhn

2. Moana Bikini Top & Del Marcos Bottoms Black Rib

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic black string bikini, either. The sleek look will have you feeling cool AF all summer long. Plus, you can totally wear the black top with high-waisted cut-offs for a cute look.

3. Moana Bikini Top & Del Marcos Bottoms White Rib

For those who want something neutral but have enough black bikinis in their wardrobe, opt for this gorgeous white string bikini instead. The term white-hot now definitely applies to you.