Ariana Grande’s Gorgeous Grammys Dress Is Bigger Than My Apartment

While Ariana Grande has gone through many fashion phases in her career (Never forget when she was in the Nickelodeon show Victorious!), she’s kept a similar aesthetic in the past few years. It’s all very innocent meets sexy—Even though that sounds like a strange combo—but Ariana Grande’s Grammys 2020 look is a slight step out of her comfort zone. Wearing a larger-than-life tulle gown on the red carpet, the pop singer showed us all that you can keep your style and still bring something fresh to table (and that it’s never too late to switch things up).

In past years, Ariana Grande’s Grammys red carpet outfits have have come in the form of simple and elegant gowns in gorgeous colors. This year, Grande went with a dusty blue princess gown from Giambattista Valli, which is both totally different than what she’s worn before and an homage to her iconic aesthetic. The singer looks like a totally haute couture Cinderella, and I’m very, very into it.

Grande also has kept it simple with jewelry on past red carpets, and this year was no different. The classic diamond jewelry and and classic high ponytail were the perfect compliments to her classically beautiful and refreshingly unique ensemble. Plus, though you can’t see them up close due to the gigantic size of her gown, Ariana donned Louis Vuitton shoes with special grips (so she didn’t face plant on the red carpet, of course!).

In 2019, Ariana Grande was nominated for two Grammys (and won one!)—which is no small feat. For the 2020 Grammys, though, Grande is nominated for a total of five Grammys, including Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year (both for “Thank U, Next”), Record of the Year (for “7 Rings”) and more. After a year of ups and downs in her personal romantic relationships, it seems focusing on herself and her music has earned Ariana Grande a rightful place at the Grammys for 2020.