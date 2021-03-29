Ariana Grande’s Gold Dress Looks Like It Was Dipped In A Vat Of Glitter

Scrolling through Instagram these days has taught me one thing: I cannot wait to get dressed up and feel cute again after this long-ass year of staying inside. Until then, though, you’ll find me sitting here in my leggings practically drooling over how good Ariana Grande looks in the glittery gold Versace mini dress that she just posted on Instagram. Pardon me while I live vicariously!

Grande has worn Versace a few times over the past few years—some of her Sweetener Tour outfits were even designed by the iconic Italian brand—so she’s certainly no stranger to rocking their eye-catching pieces IRL. This particular mini dress features a straight-across neckline with a sharp notch cutout and an equally-glittery oversized gold belt to match the dress itself. To accessorize the look, Grande wore some Versace platform Mary Janes with embellished ankle straps and Bvlgari jewelry. Oh, and her hair down! Kind of; she wore it in a cute half-up style.

Oh, and she wasn’t even going anywhere in this look! If I could post casual photos of myself in Versace on a Monday afternoon, believe me, I would. According to Grande’s stylist, Mimi Cutrell, the photo is from a recent fitting, but they haven’t hinted if Grande be wearing the dress to any big event (real or virtual) anytime soon. Cutrell also currently works with tons of other A-list celebs including Normani, Ava Max and Grande’s longtime pal, Nicki Minaj, so she’s a pro at finding standout pieces like this blingy Versace ‘fit.

I’ve always consider Grande to be one of the best-dressed celebs at any event she attends, but the Grammy-winner has seriously been wowing me with her recent outfit game on Instagram. Her feed is full of filtered film-inspired snaps that show off a slew of retro glam looks I can never get enough of.

Of course, her Versace frock is (sadly) very much out of my price range. But why do I follow my fave celebs on Instagram if not for the unattainable daily outfit inspo?

This isn’t the first time Grande and Cuttrell has teamed up on a fire ‘fit. Cuttrell also worked with Grande to create the super-sexy lingerie looks featured in the “34+35 Remix” music video, in which Grande serves alongside Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. Yes, I did consider buying her lacy teddy after I watched it. She just looked so good!

I can’t wait to see what other stunning ensembles this fashion duo creates together in the future, especially when more IRL celeb events begin taking place. Please don’t mind me while I casually turn on post notifications for Grande’s IG so I don’t miss any more of her upcoming outfits. And yes, this is me hinting that I hope a photo of her in a chic-as-hell wedding dress is in the near future. One can only hope!