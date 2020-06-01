Ariana Grande, Halsey, Shawn Mendes & More Marched For George Floyd This Weekend

Over the weekend, Ariana Grande, Halsey and more marched in the George Floyd protests. Hundreds of thousands of people across the world took the streets of their local cities to protest the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, who was murdered in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes.

Four days after Floyd’s death, the police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The cases of the three other police officers who were present and did nothing to prevent Floyd’s death are still under investigation as of May 29, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Chauvin and the other three police officers were also fired on May 26. “We have to charge these cases very carefully because we have a difficult burden of proof,” Freeman said at a press conference on May 29.

Floyd’s murder has led to protests across the world in support of Black Lives Matter and against the systemic violence and racism toward black people by law enforcement and the United States criminal justice system. Among the protestors have been notable people such as Tessa Thompson, Shawn Mendes and Nick Cannon.

Tessa Thompson

Thompson took to her Twitter on May 30 to post a video of her and other protestors kneeling as they shouted, “This is our America” at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. She also noted on her social media that the protest was peaceful until the Los Angeles police department “arrived and escalated it.” “@MayorOfLA are you seeing this? Also, where was the robust media coverage then?” she also tweeted.

Ariana Grande

Grande posted photos of her at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on May 30. In her tweet, she called attention to how the protest was peaceful and not violent as the media has portrayed many protests to be. “hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER,” she tweeted.

Tinashe

Grande’s post was in response to a tweet Tinashe posted, which showed her and thousands of other protestors in Beverly Hills. “THE MEDIA DONT WANT YOU TO SEE THE PEACEFUL PROTESTS 👆🏽,” she wrote.

Nick Cannon

Cannon took to his Instagram over the weekend to post two photos of him at a Black Lives Matter protest in Minneapolis. The pictures showed him in a sweatshirt with the words: “Please I can’t breathe,” which echoed what Floyd told the police officer before he died. Cannon also held a sign with a Floyd’s face that read “Justice for Floyd.” “#JusticeForFloyd,” he also wrote in the caption.

Kehlani

Kehlani took to her Instagram to show a photo from a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on May 30. The picture showed a destroyed police car with the words “RIP Big Floyd,” written on it. “LIVE. NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE. LOS ANGELES MAY 30TH 2020. RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER OUTSIDE INSIDE TODAY YESTERDAY TOMORROW AND FOREVER. POWER TO THE PEOPLE,” she wrote in the caption.

Halsey

In a tweet, Halsey revealed that she and other protestors had rubber bullets fired at them by police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest on May 30. “fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired,” she captioned four photos of police officers in the street.

In another tweet, Halsey confirmed that she wasn’t arrested but there were many protestors who were. She urged her followers to donate to local bail organizations. “I WAS NOT ARRESTED. Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!! I AM CURRENTLY,” she tweeted.

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to post photos of him at a protest in Santa Monica, where he brought a poster with the names of Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and the names of other victims of police brutality.

Lauren Jauregui

Jauregui tweeted on May 30 that she walked in a protest in Miami, which became “rowdy” after police officers shot rubber bullets and tear gassed peaceful protestors. “Finally home from the Miami protests in Bayside. We were thousands strong and peaceful as fuck and then shit got rowdy a bit after I left and people are being tear gassed, rubber bullets are flying from snipers and police are in FULL gear. Shit is real. STAY SAFE AND PROTECT,” she wrote.

Paris Jackson

Jackson took to her Instagram over the weekend to post a photo of her from a protest, which started peaceful. “today started out so beautifully, seeing people come together with peace and harmony in their hearts. it broke my heart to see it all go up in flames. violence is not the answer. how do we expect to bring our world up to a happier and higher and healthier way of living if we’re stooping as low as those that committed the crimes we’re protesting ? peaceful protest only!!” she wrote.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

Cabello and Mendes were seen at a protest in Miami over the weekend, where Mendes held a sign that read “Black Lives Matter.” On his Instagram, Mendes released a statement urging his followers to donate to organizations that fight systemic racism and police brutality.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words for days. I feel sick to my stomach. Hearing the sound of his voice crying for help is bone chilling and it fucking breaks my heart. I’m so sorry that this injustice keeps happening. I can’t imagine what life dealing with racism so constantly is like. As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem but that I am part of the problem,” he wrote. “That it has long due been time to only ‘not accept’ racism, but to become anti-racist. That all of us that are in the majority, can’t sit idle any longer while the minority are suffering. It’s time for ALL humans to demand change. This needs to be EVERYONES fight. We need to start to really listen to & help amplify black voices. To make their struggles known and to reject racism. It’s time to take action on that feeling in your heart that knows how wrong this is. This can NOT be the world our children of the future live in. The time for change is long overdue & we can’t rest until change is what we get.”