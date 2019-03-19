Ariana Grande Gave Mac Miller the Sweetest Tribute on Her Tour’s Opening Night

On Monday, March 19, Ariana Grande kicked off her latest world tour. Fans have confirmed it’s as fantastic as they hoped. And those lucky enough to nab tickets to the opening night were raving about Ariana Grande’s Mac Miller Tribute. The Sweetener Tour is already set to be extremely successful. Ari’s new music is killer. But the best part is that she honored her late ex-boyfriend, essentially thanking him for the role he played in her life. She recognized his own success by playing some of Miller’s music as fans waited for her to take the stage. Is your heart breaking? Because ours are. That is beyond sweet.

This also isn’t the first time Grande has paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend. The rapper, who died of an accidental overdose on September 7, 2018, has very much remained a part of Grande’s life. She even adopted Miller’s dog, Myron, after he passed. She and the dog seem very close and Grande often shares adorable photos and videos of them snuggling. Grande even paid tribute to Miller with her 2019 Grammy Awards dress. While the pop star didn’t actually attend the event, she shared a bunch of photos in her Cinderella-esque gown that fans were positive honored Miller.

This latest tribute is beyond heartwarming, though. She is continuing to recognize Miller and his work. And fans were, understandably, extremely emotional while listening to his music as they waited for Grande to take the stage. One fan tweeted, “Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS”

Another added, “Aaaaand they’re playing Mac Miller at the Ariana Grande concert Not emotional no no no not at all.”

Grande, we’re sure, will continue to find little ways to honor Miller. In fact, back in December she covered up one of her Pete Davidson Tattoos with “Myron.” Grande debuted the special tattoo in a behind-the-scenes glimpse for the singer’s “Thank U, Next,” music video. She can be heard saying to her friends, “Look at my Myron. Guys, come look. How cool right?”

Grande has been busy covering up yet another one of Davidson’s tattoos. In fact, right after one of her rehearsals for this tour she went on a midnight-tattoo spree and had her couple tattoo altered.