Ariana Grande’s Fashion Evolution, from Nickelodeon Star to Pop Princess

When you think of Ariana Grande, images of oversized sweaters, bunny (or cat) ears and high ponytails may pop into your mind. The “Thank U, Next” singer’s career has grown tremendously over the past decade, and her style has evolved just as quickly. Over the past ten years, we’ve seen the star act on Victorious, then Sam & Cat, then became a pop star. Grande’s singing career spiked almost immediately after her first, “The Way”, topped the charts in 2014. As her popularity grew, so did her locks and fashion sense. Grande grew accustomed to sporting loose-fitting sweaters and knee-high boots along, with her signature high ponytail, which she has been trimmed post-breakup with Pete Davidson.
From floral tea dresses to bedazzled body suits, Grande’s style has surely evolved, and she is definitely taking a lot more risks in terms of style the further we look through her past decade in the spotlight Not only did the chart-topping singer change up her clothing, but she’s also dressed herself in tattoos along the way. The 25-year-old has been through a long journey of ups and downs but proves she can come out in the end with style and grace.
If you can write a song about your exes in such a resilient manner, like Grande did, well then you better expect a jaw-dropping fashion sense to go along with it. Keep making headlines, girl! We’re all here for it. Ahead, check out Grande’s stunning transformation that mirrors just how beautiful the star is on the inside and out.
October 2008
Attending her first red carpet at Planet Hollywood in New York City.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage.
December 2009
Arriving at The Lovely Bones movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage.
March 2010
Arriving at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kid's Choice Awards.
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2010
Arriving at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2011
Arriving at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
September 2012
Attending the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
November 2013
Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
December 2013
Performing during the Y 100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida.
Photo:
Troy Rizzo/ Getty Images.
January 2014
Attending the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
December 2014
Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, England.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/FilmMagic.
February 2015
Arriving at the 57th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/ FilmMagic.
November 2015
Performing during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage.
April 2016
Attending the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World in New York City.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time.
May 2016
Performing at Vevo Presents at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Vevo.
August 2016
Attending the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic.
August 2016
Performing with Nicki Minaj during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
September 2016
Performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
November 2016
Attending the press junket for NBC's Hairspray Live! at NBC Universal Lot in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
December 2016
Performing during Madonna presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi.
February 2017
Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
February 2017
Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
March 2018
Performing in Washington, D.C. at the March For Our Lives event.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives.
May 2018
Attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Jackson Lee/Getty Images.
June 2018
Posing in knee-high Gucci boots on Instagram.
Photo:
Instagram (@ArianaGrande).
August 2018
Presenting "The Sweetener Sessions" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express.