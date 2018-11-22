Ariana Grande’s Fashion Evolution, from Nickelodeon Star to Pop Princess

When you think of Ariana Grande, images of oversized sweaters, bunny (or cat) ears and high ponytails may pop into your mind. The “Thank U, Next” singer’s career has grown tremendously over the past decade, and her style has evolved just as quickly. Over the past ten years, we’ve seen the star act on Victorious, then Sam & Cat, then became a pop star. Grande’s singing career spiked almost immediately after her first, “The Way”, topped the charts in 2014. As her popularity grew, so did her locks and fashion sense. Grande grew accustomed to sporting loose-fitting sweaters and knee-high boots along, with her signature high ponytail, which she has been trimmed post-breakup with Pete Davidson.

From floral tea dresses to bedazzled body suits, Grande’s style has surely evolved, and she is definitely taking a lot more risks in terms of style the further we look through her past decade in the spotlight Not only did the chart-topping singer change up her clothing, but she’s also dressed herself in tattoos along the way. The 25-year-old has been through a long journey of ups and downs but proves she can come out in the end with style and grace.

If you can write a song about your exes in such a resilient manner, like Grande did, well then you better expect a jaw-dropping fashion sense to go along with it. Keep making headlines, girl! We’re all here for it. Ahead, check out Grande’s stunning transformation that mirrors just how beautiful the star is on the inside and out.