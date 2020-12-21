Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring Has a Pearl From Her Late Grandfather & We’re Emosh

A sweet tribute. Ariana Grande’s engagement ring has a pearl from her late grandfather, Frank Grande. Grande announced on Sunday, December 20, that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, after almost a year of dating.

The “Positions” singer posted a series of photos of her and Gomez, whom she started dating in January and has been quarantined with, along with the caption: “forever n then some.” Among the shots was a photo of Grande’s engagement ring, which featured an oval-shaped diamond with a small pearl next to it. It didn’t take long for fans to identify the pearl as a gift from her late grandfather, Frank Grande, who died in July 2014 from cancer.

In October 2014, Grande tweeted a photo of a ring given to her by her grandmother, Marjorie (also known as Nonna). The ring had a pearl from her late grandfather’s tie pin. “nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me. <3” Grande wrote at the time. Though it’s unconfirmed, fans assume that the pearl on her engagement ring is the same pearl from her late grandfather’s tie pin.

After news of her engagement, Grande’s mom, Joan, took to her Twitter to congratulate her daughter on the big news. “Crying, smiling, loving … memories flooding … I feel the excitement and I’m right there .. thank you @ArianaGrande for the magic, the beauty, the magnificent music, your endless talent… & live vocals … damn it’s half way…I can’t wait to watch it again! #excusemeiloveyou,” she tweeted.

She also wrote, “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo”

Grande’s older brother, Frankie Grande, also took to his Twitter to congratulate his little sister on the happy news. “I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT! 🤍🥰🥳😍💗” he wrote.