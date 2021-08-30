Arian Grande Just Responded to Rumors She’s Secretly Featured on Kanye West’s New Album

Since his new album came out, fans have had one question: Is Ariana Grande on Kanye West’s Donda? Kanye released his 10th studio album, Donda, on Sunday, August 29.

The album—which is named after Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 from coronary artery disease—includes 27 songs, one of which fans think secretly features Ariana. The song, “Donda,” which is the first track on the album, has a female voice harmonizing on the lyric, “Forever, forever, no,” at the start of the tune. The voice sounds a lot like Ariana, which led fans to wonder if the “Positions” singer was a secret feature on Kanye’s album.

Ariana responded to the rumors in a post on her Instagram Story on Monday, August 30, where she confirmed that she wasn’t the voice on Donda and that the real singer was indie artist Stalone, who sings the line “chase the time” in Donda. “You sound beautiful,” Ariana wrote, alongside Stalone’s Instagram post promoting Donda. As fans know, Stalone isn’t the only featured artist on Donda. The album also features artists like Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. Donda also includes controversial artists like Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Ariana’s response to the rumors come three years after she shaded Kanye on Twitter amid his feud with Drake. In a tweet at the time, Ariana asked Kanye and Drake if they could pause their feud so she and Miley Cyrus could promote their songs.

“guys, i know there are grown men arguing online fn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” she tweeted at the time.

Kanye, for his part, responded to Ariana’s tweet, criticizing her for her “commentary” on his fight with Drake. “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” he tweeted at the time.

After Kanye’s response, Ariana apologized for her tweet and explained that she wasn’t trying to use Kanye and Drake’s feud to promote her music. “With all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period,” she tweeted. “i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

