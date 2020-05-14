Ariana Grande Says Her Upcoming Doja Cat Collab Had Her Twerking ‘So Hard’ & Well, Same

If there’s anything good about the year 2020, it’s going to be this: Ariana Grande’s Doja Cat collab song is officially confirmed. The 26-year-old “thank u, next” singer revealed as much in a new “At Home With” interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, where she opened up about her new projects—including one with TikTok’s favorite viral hitmaker, 24-year-old Doja Cat.

“She twerked so hard that her wig fully flew off,” Ari teased, speaking of her collaborator’s reaction when she first heard the unreleased song’s draft. Doja Cat, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, definitely has an ear for megahit singles—the rising Hot 100 star is the artist behind 2019’s iconic “MOOO!” and TikTok dance-ready clips à la “Say So,” “Juicy,” and more. So her reaction to Ariana’s latest song is pretty telling.

“I’m obsessed with her. I love her,” Grande told Lowe on May 13. “We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much. I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, ‘Bitch, I love this. I’m in the shower.’ And I was like, ‘Shower. You can call me back.'”

While Ariana admitted there’s “no rush” to release the track, we have a feeling she’ll want to sooner than later. While she doesn’t have her own TikTok account, there are dozens of Ariana lookalikes on the app that are bound to eat this track up. Doja’s *clearly* ready, too.

“She called me back, and she was twerking to it, and her hair was falling off,” Ariana gushed. “She twerked so hard that her wig fully flew off. She had a whole verse done, everything was done. I was like, ‘First of all, you ate.’ She was like, ‘How many bars can I take? Because this is mad inspiring and I want to just go.’ And I was like, ‘Take as many bars as you want. Do it. If you’re inspired to say stuff, let’s go.’ And so she just goes off on it, and it’s so much fun, and I love it. It’s my favorite so far.”

We have a good feeling about this one. Maybe Summer 2020 isn’t lost, after all.