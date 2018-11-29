Ariana Grande’s New Docuseries Will Be the Most Revealing Look into Her Life Yet

It’s no secret Ariana Grande has had a lot happen in the past couple years. In between her engagement, breakup and new album, the 25-year-old has been mentally recovering from the bombing at her 2016 Manchester concert and finding her voice in a crowded sea of pop stars. Given the recent events in her life, it makes sense that she would document them in her most revealing look into her life yet: a docuseries.

The “Sweetener” singer announced on Wednesday that she would be releasing a new docuseries, titled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, on YouTube. The series, which debuts its first episode on Thursday, November 29, is in four parts will be available on YouTube Premium. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the docuseries will follow the making of Grande’s latest album, Sweetener, concert performances of fan-favorite songs like “Into You” and “Dangerous Woman” and moments from One Love Manchester tribute concert.

Per the docuseries’ description, the film will also include moments of Grande in the recording studio with Pharrell, shooting the music videos for “God Is a Woman” and “The Light Is Coming,” featuring Nicki Minaj, and rehearsing for the American Music Awards.

After some confusion, Grande later took to Twitter to explain that the docuseries is one episode a week for free. The series’ director, Alfredo Flores, also took to Twitter to explain that each episode ranges from 27 to 38 minutes, with the first episode being the shortest at 27 minutes.

