Wait, What?! Pop Star Ariana Grande Apparently Sees Actual Demons

In celebrity news you definitely don’t see everyday—but seemingly appropriate considering that Halloween is barely behind us—20-year-old singing sensation Ariana Grande has revealed to Complex magazine that she’s seen actual demons. Not just once, apparently, but several times.

“I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car and we smelled sulfur, which is the sign of a demon, and there was a fly in the car randomly, which is another sign of a demon,” Grande told the magazine of her visit to Kansas’ Stull Cemetery, which is alleged to be a gateway to Hell (so much so that the Pope refuses to fly over it, according to Grande).

“I was like, ‘This is scary, let’s leave.’ I rolled down the window before we left and said, ‘We apologize. We didn’t mean to disrupt your peace.’ Then I took a picture and there are three super distinct faces in the picture—they’re faces of textbook demons.”

She describes another incident where she saw mysterious forces in her bedroom one night while trying to fall asleep.

“I had just gotten off the phone, and as soon as I closed my eyes I heard this really loud rumble right by my head. When I opened my eyes it stopped immediately, but when I closed my eyes it started again with whispers. Every time I closed my eyes I started seeing these really disturbing images with, like, red shapes. Then I opened my eyes and got back on the phone and was like, ‘I’m really scared and I don’t want to go to bed tonight.’ And then I scooched over to the left side of my bed, because that’s where the best service is in my room, and there was this massive black matter. I don’t know what it was.”

Call us crazy, but we suspect Grande’s publicists are having a heart attack right about now. After spending so much time crafting her party-dress-filled ingenue image (which is a little odd considering she’s 20 years old), they probably aren’t going to be thrilled to see her painting herself as a soothsayer of sorts.

Head to Complex to read the rest of the fascinating interview!