Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Officially Married & The Ceremony Will Make You Swoon

Officially married! Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s wedding was a “tiny and intimate” ceremony in Montecito, California, a rep confirmed to People on Monday, May 17.

According to the rep who spoke to People, “less than 20 people” were in attendance at the wedding ceremony, which took place right at Ari’s home. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the publicist added. An insider told People that the 27-year-old Grammy winner and 25-year-old real estate agent were both excited to get married at home: “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” the insider noted. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

News of Ariana and Dalton‘s wedding comes just weeks after sources told Us Weekly that the pair were planning for a “very small and intimate affair” to take place in the summer of 2021. “Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer,” a source told Us in April. “They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California.” Well—now we know they went with a venue closest to home!

Ari and Dalton first sparked romance rumors in February 2020, shortly after she split from Social House’s Mikey Foster following their 2019 romance. The pair hinted at their relationship the following month on social media, and by May 2020, they went fully public with their relationship in a music video for Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U.”

Ariana announced she and Dalton were engaged in December 2020 with a post on Instagram after less than a year together. A source told Us Weekly at the time that they were “beyond obsessed with each other” and spend “almost all their time together.” The insider added, “He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her.”

Prior to her relationship with Dalton, Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson from June to October 2018. Before that, Ariana also dated the late rapper, Mac Miller, from 2016 to 2018.