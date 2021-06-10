Ariana Grande’s Cult Gaia Flower Top Is Selling Out As We Speak

Pretty much every single time Ariana Grande wears something under $500, the piece sells out instantly. The only way I manage to snag her style is by setting notifications for her IG posts and immediately adding any Ari-approved pieces to my online shopping cart. ICYMI, Grande served yet another iconic look while filming NBC’s The Voice—and it’s not too late to snag her exact Cult Gaia Rachel top in a fun hot pink color for summer.

How do I know where Grande’s looks are from? Usually, I head to Mimi Cuttrell‘s Instagram for the scoop. Grande’s stylist always posts outfit deets, making it much easier for me to copy her style. This time around, though, I recognized the Rachel Top the second I saw it, in a behind-the-scenes snapshot by photographer Alfredo Flores posted on Ari’s own IG.

Cult Gaia has made quite the comeback this summer thanks to inspired cutout pieces like the Serita Dress you’ve seen on everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kylie Jenner. The Rachel Top is their newest piece to take off—and it’s not hard to see why. The gorgeous backless top is basically a big flower, with petals offering coverage and a ring cutout at the middle serving as the flower’s center.

Cuttrell dressed Grande in the Rachel Top in black, accessorizing with Anita Ko earrings, over-the-knee black croc cowboy boots and a Mirror Palais black mini skirt that, in the words of designer Marcelo Gaia, “fits like a glove.” And he wasn’t lying!

Ari’s top retails for $328 and I have good news and bad. Should I start with the bad? The top is nowhere to be found online in black. But, it’s currently available in the most gorgeous shade of Camellia pink and there’s a matching skirt (although you can snag her black Mirror Palais one for $325).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To be honest, the pink version of this top feels even better for summer than the black. Yes, it’s expensive, but this isn’t the kind of piece that fast fashion brands could easily imitate. The petal construction is so unique, so it’s certainly worth the investment in my eyes (and Ari’s, too!).

If you do make the splurge, this is me giving you permission to snag the matching skirt, too. The Jony Skirt has a cute layered look that gives me skort vibes and I could absolutely see myself styling it with not only this top, but everything from funky patterned crop tops to plain white tees and sneakers.

While I’m still on the hunt for the black version of Grande’s top, it’s also available in orangey shade Spice on the Cult Gaia website, although it’s sold out in almost every size. Fingers crossed for a restock in all three shades!

Still, I think the pink might be a blessing in disguise—my summer wardrobe is all about color, so the Ari-approved silhouette is good enough for me!