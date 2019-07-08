Ariana Grande’s Emotional Statement After She Cried During A Performance Is So Relatable

Despite the glitz and glam–celebs are humans just like us. Ariana Grande’s crying tour statement makes her beyond relatable. The “God Is A Woman” songstress is currently amid her Sweetener tour, and it has certainly been a whirlwind, especially coming off of the tough few years Ariana has had. On July 6, while performing “REM” the “thank u, next” singer broke down weeping on stage.

Obviously, the moment was captured by concert-goers and promptly went viral. Though she has since taken the statement down, Ariana took to Twitter and Instagram to post a candid and beautiful statement about her emotional state. She also thanked her fans and loved ones for allowing her the space to heal. “I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing my humanness … so sometimes I cry a lot!” she wrote. “I thank you for accepting my humanness. I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through. I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so much.”

Ari’s statement comes two years after the horrific terrorist attack at her Dangerous Woman Manchester concert, less than a year since the passing of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, and less than a year after she ended her very public engagement to comedian, Pete Davidson.

Read the singer’s heartfelt statement in full:

Tour is wild. Life is wild. I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. It’s a dream come true. No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started. I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing my humanness … so sometimes I cry a lot! I thank you for accepting my humanness. I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through. I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so much.

I’m sharing this because I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but I want you to know, you aren’t alone and I think you’re doing great. Love you.

It’s a beautiful reminder that we should extend grace to everyone at all times.