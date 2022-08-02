Ariana Grande Wore This Lacy Tube Top That’s About to Become a Closet Staple—& It’s 50% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande is always dressed to the nines, whether it be bright pink Barbiecore or head-to-toe Vera Wang. You won’t catch her in an old boy band t-shirt and Crocs, so what exactly does the fashion icon wear in her downtime?

Recently on Ari’s Instagram stories, she created a makeup look for her brand, r.e.m. beauty. Lo and behold, she was lounging in a super simple yet super sexy lace tube top from Cosabella. We were over the moon to discover an Ariana-loved garment that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

The actress and singer wore the Never Say Never Starie Tube Top, which is on sale at Amazon for a major 50 percent off. You might be wondering why the heck you need a lace tube top in your wardrobe, but trust us (and Ari), you just do.

It’s the perfect basic for when you’re lying around the house, though you could easily wear it with yoga pants for a quick run to the grocery store. Or, you could dress it up with black trousers and heeled sandals for a night out on the town. Whatever you decide on, you’re going to get the most bang for your buck with this versatile, half-off bandeau.

Made in Italy with high-quality lace, the tube top is lined in the front and features a non-slip rubber binding at the top hem, meaning you can wear it alone without worrying whether it’s see-through or about to slip down.

The floral pattern of the lace is so elegant and the top’s scalloped edge makes it even more eye-catching. And since it’s a strapless, pull-over top, it’s super easy to simply slip on and head out the door. It’s not a corset with tons of hooks and closures, and it’s not a shirt with zippers that constantly get stuck. You truly could not ask for a more effortless top.

We’ll keep this short and sweet so that you can add Cosabella’s Never Say Never Starie Tube Top to your Amazon cart and check out with that stellar 50 percent discount while you still can.