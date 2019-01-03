How Ariana Grande Is Making History as a Headliner for Coachella 2019

It’s official: Ariana Grande is a headliner for Coachella 2019. But in addition to joining an elite Coachella 2019 lineup, including Childish Gambino and Tame Impala, the “No Tears Left to Cry Singer” has another reason to celebrate: She’s making history.

Along with becoming the fourth female to headline at Coachella ever—following in the footsteps of Bjork (2002 and 200), Lady Gaga (2017) and Beyoncé (2018)—Grande will become the youngest-ever headliner in the festival’s 20-year history. Her manager, Scooter Braun, tweeted the news after Grande’s Coachella news was announced. “See you in the 🌵,” Braun tweeted. “@arianagrande 4th female to ever headline and the youngest headliner in the history of the festival! #history congrats Ari. #coachella.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer announced her Coachella news on Wednesday with an Instagram of the festival’s entire lineup, which also includes Janelle Monáe, The 1975, Solange, Zedd and Khalid. Grande will perform on the Sunday, the last day, of Coachella’s three-day festivals on April 14 and April 21. “humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u 🖤🌵 ‬” Grande wrote on Instagram.

Fans have long speculated that Grande would perform at Coachella 2019 after she left openings in her Sweetener World Tour on two Sundays in April, which has usually been the month of Coachella. Along with Grande being the youngest artist to perform at Coachella, 2019’s festival will also make history with its first K-pop group, BLACKPINK, and first J-pop group, Perfume.

As for what Grande will perform during her history-making set, we’re not sure. But expect bangers like “Thank U, Next,” “Dangerous Woman” and “No Tears Left to Cry” to make the cut.