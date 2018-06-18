Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fan Who Called Her ‘Dumb’ for Naming a Song ‘Pete’

Ariana Grande doesn’t care what you think: She’s in love. After facing criticism for her fast relationship with comedian Pete Davidson (the two became engaged after a month of dating), the 24-year-old clapped back at haters on Twitter, letting them know that she’s happy and that’s all that matters.

The backlash over Grande and Davidson’s engagement reached an all-time high when Grande revealed on Sunday that one of the songs off her upcoming album, Sweetener, will be named “Pete” after her fiancé. Grande announced the news on Twitter after a fan asked for the title of a song she teased on Instagram. “the one from today isss from an interlude ab pete,” Grande tweeted.

Immediately, Grande was mocked for writing a love song about someone she dated for only a month. (Grande and Davidson reportedly began dating after they met at a “Saturday Night Live” afterparty on May 12.) Some made fun of the song’s on-the-nose title, while others criticized Grande for becoming wrapped up in a whirlwind romance. But it wasn’t until a fan called her “dumb” for naming a song after Davidson that Grande spoke out.

Amid the backlash, a fan asked Grande if she was “dumb” for titling a song after her 1-month-long relationship. Grande responded “nah” before further explaining that she’s been through hell and back when it comes to relationships, so she’s going to take every opportunity to celebrate her current love. “the truth is ☕ i been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is,” she tweeted.

But Grande’s clap backs didn’t end there. The singer also had a response to those who sarcastically told her that “Pete” was a “v creative” title for a song about her fiancé. “thats a v creative name,” a fan tweeted at her. “thank u 😇 i had other options but i liked this best,” Grande responded back.

We get that fans love Grande and her music. But they have zero control over her personal life. So can we let her be engaged in peace and stop with the hate? If Grande is happy, that’s all that matters.