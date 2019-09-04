Ariana Grande Just Canceled Every Single Meet & Greet From Her European ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Wow. Typically, we’d be alarmed but Ariana Grande’s canceled meet and greet reason is so human. If you didn’t know the “God Is A Woman” songstress is currently in Europe giving the girls vocals and epic ponytail looks for the European leg of her Sweetener tour. However, despite her mega success and fame–Ariana is just a person like the rest of us.

Following the Manchester bombing at her concert in 2017, the death of her ex-love Mac Miller and the whirlwind rise and the demise of her relationship with Pete Davidson, Ariana has been focusing on herself while trying to manage her anxiety and her mental health. Now it looks like not being “on” all the time is the next step for her.

On Sept. 4, Live Nation announced that Ariana would no longer be doing pre-show meet-and-greets or soundcheck parties. The statement read

Thanks to increased demand, Ariana is thrilled and humbled to have been able to add extra shows to the tour for her fans. It’s not something she takes for granted. These extra months on the road, however, are not only exhilarating but exhausting. Due to the need to preserve her voice and energy, we regret to inform you that there will not be a Meet & Greet or Soundcheck Party offered at your show. This decision doesn’t come easily and the last thing she would ever want to do is disappoint fans, but something has to give to allow her to continue giving 100% to her performances.

Thankfully instead of being upset by her decision–Ariana fans are giving her all of the virtual warm and fuzzies possible–supporting her in what surely was a tough decision.

One Twitter user wrote, “@ArianaGrande please, please, please take care. cancel the rest of the tour if you need to. we love you and we want you to be healthy and happy.”

Ariana herself even spoke about why she first stepped away from the Meet in Greets. On Aug. 30 she shared on IG

Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don’t want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won’t be able to be present or give you the best of me today. I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own.

We’ve all watched Ariana give her all at her concerts–even through tears. Now seems like the best time for some rest.