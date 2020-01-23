Ariana Grande’s Grammys Rehearsal Photo With BTS Is Making Fans Concerned For Suga

Where. Is. Yoongi? Ariana Grande and BTS Grammys 2020 performance photo is making fans concerned for Suga. The Thank U Next singer, 26, broke the internet on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when she posted a picture with the Bangtan Boys from Grammys rehearsals day. “I look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)” she captioned the photo.

However, the snap didn’t include all members of BTS. On Grande’s right side were RM and Jimin. Behind her was Jungkook. And on her left were V, J-Hope and Jin, which means that one key member was missing: Suga. After Grande’s photo, fans took to Twitter to joke about where Suga could be. Some ARMYs assumed that Suga took the photo and joked that Grande didn’t realize he also was a member of BTS, while others were genuinely concerned that Yoongi was missing for a serious reason.

“ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS IN ONE FRAME!!!! OKAY BUT WHERE’S YOONGI,” one fan wrote. The hunt for Suga was so popular that #WhereIsYoongi started trending worldwide. As for where Suga actually was, we don’t know. Maybe he actually did take the picture. Maybe he was in the restroom. Whatever it is, we’re sure he had a good reason to miss the first viral celebrity photo of 2020.

As for the Grammys, both BTS and Grande are set to perform. The Bangtan Boys are rumored to perform “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X, while Grande will likely sing a medley of songs from her 2019 album Thank U Next after she was snubbed from last year’s performance. Variety reported in February 2019 that Grande cancelled her performance at the Grammys after the Recording Academy refused to allow her to perform her current single at the time, “7 Rings.” A source told Variety at the time that Grande was “insulted” by the Recording Academy, who later offered Grande a chance to perform a medley of their songs that could include “7 Rings.” According to the magazine, Grande declined the offer when the Recording Academy told her that a condition was that she had to allow them to choose her second song in the medley.

2019 seemed to be a lot of Grammys drama, but we’re glad that Grande and the Recording Academy worked it out. We’re also stoked for BTS’ performance and a possible collaboration with Grande? (Maybe? Hopefully?)