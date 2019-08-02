Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Lyrics Get Real About Hookup Culture

This pop star never shies away from telling it like it is in her music. Ariana Grande’s “Boyfriend” lyrics meaning are super deep– as showcased in her latest music video. The songstress, currently on tour for “Sweetener,” has become a lot more introspective in her lyrics and in her visual style, and this latest hit is no exception.

Ariana and collaborators Social House just dropped a new single out of the blue along with a music video. “Boyfriend,” the single in question, highlights the simultaneous anxiety and freedom of dating people casually. The single also hints at the frustration of not having a solidified relationship with a partner – being exclusive. On Twitter, Ariana shared that she wrote the song with Social House members Mike Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson.

In her Twitter announcement, Ariana went on to explain the song’s meaning, writing, “We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person…but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone.”

Ariana went on to add that with this song, she was writing from a more general place. “I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”

Check out the music video below:

As for the “God Is A Woman” singer’s own dating life, Ariana shared previously with Vogue that she is simply dating around and that her career is her main focus. “I think that this is the first album [‘Thank U, Next’] and also the first year of my life where I’m realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me. I’ve been boo’d up my entire adult life. I’ve always had someone to say goodnight to,” she shared with the outlet. “So ‘Thank U, Next’ was this moment of self-realization. It was this scary moment of ‘Wow, you have to face all this stuff now. No more distractions. You have to heal all this shit.’”

Back on Twitter, Grande compared this latest track to another boyfriend-related tune, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” saying, “i don’t think one is better than the other at all they’re just very different !” she wrote on Twitter. “One is darker one is bouncier and sweeter. That’s where i’m at rnnnnn [right now].”

Check out the lyrics below:

Verse 1: Ariana Grande

I’m a motherfuckin’ train wreck

I don’t wanna be too much

But I don’t wanna miss your touch

And you don’t seem to give a fuck

I don’t wanna keep you waiting

But I do just what I have to do

And I might not be the one for you

But you ain’t about to have no boo

Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

‘Cause I know we be so complicated

But we be so smitten, it’s crazy

I can’t have what I want, but neither can you



Chorus: Ariana Grande

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

Verse 2: Social House’s Mike Foster

Even though you ain’t mine, I promise the way we fight

Make me honestly feel like we just in love

‘Cause, baby, when push comes to shove

Damn, baby, I’m a train wreck, too

I lose my mind when it comes to you

I take time with the ones I choose

And I don’t want to smile if it ain’t from you, yeah

Pre-Chorus: Social House’s Mike Foster

I know we be so complicated

Lovin’ you sometimes drive me crazy

‘Cause I can’t have what I want and neither can you

Chorus: Ariana Grande

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

Bridge: Social House’s Scootie Anderson and Ariana Grande

I want to kiss you (Yeah), don’t wanna miss you (Yeah)

But I can’t be with you ’cause I got issues

Yeah, on the surface, it seems like it’s easy

Careful with words but still hard to read me

Stress high when the trust low

Bad vibes, where’d the fun go

Try to open up and love more

Try to open up and love more

If you were my boyfriend

And you were my girlfriend

I probably wouldn’t see nobody else

But I can’t guarantee that by myself

Chorus: Ariana Grande

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to see nobody else (Nobody)

And I don’t want you to see nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)