Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Lyrics Get Real About Hookup Culture

by
Ariana Grande
Photo: Shutterstock

This pop star never shies away from telling it like it is in her music. Ariana Grande’s “Boyfriend” lyrics meaning are super deep– as showcased in her latest music video. The songstress, currently on tour for “Sweetener,” has become a lot more introspective in her lyrics and in her visual style, and this latest hit is no exception.

Ariana and collaborators Social House just dropped a new single out of the blue along with a music video. “Boyfriend,” the single in question, highlights the simultaneous anxiety and freedom of dating people casually. The single also hints at the frustration of not having a solidified relationship with a partner – being exclusive. On Twitter, Ariana shared that she wrote the song with Social House members Mike Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson.

In her Twitter announcement, Ariana went on to explain the song’s meaning, writing, “We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person…but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone.”

Ariana went on to add that with this song, she was writing from a more general place. “I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”

Check out the music video below:

As for the “God Is A Woman” singer’s own dating life, Ariana shared previously with Vogue that she is simply dating around and that her career is her main focus. “I think that this is the first album [‘Thank U, Next’] and also the first year of my life where I’m realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me. I’ve been boo’d up my entire adult life. I’ve always had someone to say goodnight to,” she shared with the outlet. “So ‘Thank U, Next’ was this moment of self-realization. It was this scary moment of ‘Wow, you have to face all this stuff now. No more distractions. You have to heal all this shit.’”

Back on Twitter, Grande compared this latest track to another boyfriend-related tune, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” saying, “i don’t think one is better than the other at all they’re just very different !” she wrote on Twitter. “One is darker one is bouncier and sweeter. That’s where i’m at rnnnnn [right now].”

Check out the lyrics below:

Verse 1: Ariana Grande

I’m a motherfuckin’ train wreck

I don’t wanna be too much

But I don’t wanna miss your touch

And you don’t seem to give a fuck

I don’t wanna keep you waiting

But I do just what I have to do

And I might not be the one for you

But you ain’t about to have no boo

Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

‘Cause I know we be so complicated

But we be so smitten, it’s crazy

I can’t have what I want, but neither can you

Chorus: Ariana Grande

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

Verse 2: Social House’s Mike Foster

Even though you ain’t mine, I promise the way we fight

Make me honestly feel like we just in love

‘Cause, baby, when push comes to shove

Damn, baby, I’m a train wreck, too

I lose my mind when it comes to you

I take time with the ones I choose

And I don’t want to smile if it ain’t from you, yeah

Pre-Chorus: Social House’s Mike Foster

I know we be so complicated

Lovin’ you sometimes drive me crazy

‘Cause I can’t have what I want and neither can you

Chorus: Ariana Grande

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

Bridge: Social House’s Scootie Anderson and Ariana Grande

I want to kiss you (Yeah), don’t wanna miss you (Yeah)

But I can’t be with you ’cause I got issues

Yeah, on the surface, it seems like it’s easy

Careful with words but still hard to read me

Stress high when the trust low

Bad vibes, where’d the fun go

Try to open up and love more

Try to open up and love more

If you were my boyfriend

And you were my girlfriend

I probably wouldn’t see nobody else

But I can’t guarantee that by myself

Chorus: Ariana Grande

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to see nobody else (Nobody)

And I don’t want you to see nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don’t want me to see nobody else

And I don’t want you to see nobody

You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)

But you don’t want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)

Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody

October 2008
October 2008

Attending her first red carpet at Planet Hollywood in New York City.

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
December 2009
December 2009

Arriving at The Lovely Bones movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
March 2010
March 2010

Arriving at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kid's Choice Awards.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2010
June 2010

Arriving at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2011
February 2011

Arriving at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
September 2012
September 2012

Attending the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
November 2013
November 2013

Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
December 2013
December 2013

Performing during the Y 100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida.

Photo: Troy Rizzo/ Getty Images.
January 2014
January 2014

Attending the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
December 2014
December 2014

Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, England.

Photo: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic.
February 2015
February 2015

Arriving at the 57th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/ FilmMagic.
November 2015
November 2015

Performing during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage.
April 2016
April 2016

Attending the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time.
May 2016
May 2016

Performing at Vevo Presents at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Vevo.
August 2016
August 2016

Attending the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic.
August 2016
August 2016

Performing with Nicki Minaj during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
September 2016
September 2016

Performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
November 2016
November 2016

Attending the press junket for NBC's Hairspray Live! at NBC Universal Lot in Universal City, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
December 2016
December 2016

Performing during Madonna presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
March 2018
March 2018

Performing in Washington, D.C. at the March For Our Lives event.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives.
May 2018
May 2018

Attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Jackson Lee/Getty Images.
June 2018

Posing in knee-high Gucci boots on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram (@ArianaGrande).
August 2018
August 2018

Presenting "The Sweetener Sessions" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express.

