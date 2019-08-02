Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Lyrics Get Real About Hookup Culture

This pop star never shies away from telling it like it is in her music. Ariana Grande’s “Boyfriend” lyrics meaning are super deep– as showcased in her latest music video. The songstress, currently on tour for “Sweetener,” has become a lot more introspective in her lyrics and in her visual style, and this latest hit is no exception.
Ariana and collaborators Social House just dropped a new single out of the blue along with a music video. “Boyfriend,” the single in question, highlights the simultaneous anxiety and freedom of dating people casually. The single also hints at the frustration of not having a solidified relationship with a partner – being exclusive. On Twitter, Ariana shared that she wrote the song with Social House members Mike Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson.
In her Twitter announcement, Ariana went on to explain the song’s meaning, writing, “We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person…but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone.”
Ariana went on to add that with this song, she was writing from a more general place. “I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”
Check out the music video below:
As for the “God Is A Woman” singer’s own dating life, Ariana shared previously with Vogue that she is simply dating around and that her career is her main focus. “I think that this is the first album [‘Thank U, Next’] and also the first year of my life where I’m realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me. I’ve been boo’d up my entire adult life. I’ve always had someone to say goodnight to,” she shared with the outlet. “So ‘Thank U, Next’ was this moment of self-realization. It was this scary moment of ‘Wow, you have to face all this stuff now. No more distractions. You have to heal all this shit.’”
Back on Twitter, Grande compared this latest track to another boyfriend-related tune, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” saying, “i don’t think one is better than the other at all they’re just very different !” she wrote on Twitter. “One is darker one is bouncier and sweeter. That’s where i’m at rnnnnn [right now].”
Check out the lyrics below:
Verse 1: Ariana Grande
I’m a motherfuckin’ train wreck
I don’t wanna be too much
But I don’t wanna miss your touch
And you don’t seem to give a fuck
I don’t wanna keep you waiting
But I do just what I have to do
And I might not be the one for you
But you ain’t about to have no boo
Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande
‘Cause I know we be so complicated
But we be so smitten, it’s crazy
I can’t have what I want, but neither can you
Chorus: Ariana Grande
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody
Verse 2: Social House’s Mike Foster
Even though you ain’t mine, I promise the way we fight
Make me honestly feel like we just in love
‘Cause, baby, when push comes to shove
Damn, baby, I’m a train wreck, too
I lose my mind when it comes to you
I take time with the ones I choose
And I don’t want to smile if it ain’t from you, yeah
Pre-Chorus: Social House’s Mike Foster
I know we be so complicated
Lovin’ you sometimes drive me crazy
‘Cause I can’t have what I want and neither can you
Chorus: Ariana Grande
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
But you ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody
Bridge: Social House’s Scootie Anderson and Ariana Grande
I want to kiss you (Yeah), don’t wanna miss you (Yeah)
But I can’t be with you ’cause I got issues
Yeah, on the surface, it seems like it’s easy
Careful with words but still hard to read me
Stress high when the trust low
Bad vibes, where’d the fun go
Try to open up and love more
Try to open up and love more
If you were my boyfriend
And you were my girlfriend
I probably wouldn’t see nobody else
But I can’t guarantee that by myself
Chorus: Ariana Grande
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to see nobody else (Nobody)
And I don’t want you to see nobody
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don’t want me to see nobody else
And I don’t want you to see nobody
You ain’t my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain’t your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)
But you don’t want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)
Baby, we ain’t gotta tell nobody