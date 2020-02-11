Ariana Grande Making Out with a Mystery Man Is the Valentine’s Energy We Deserve

Since she’s still channeling big thank u, next energy, knowing Ariana Grande’s boyfriend in 2020 is an ever-changing guessing game. The 26-year-old pop singer isn’t keen on telling us her relationship status outright these days, having been linked to several big names in the past. But that doesn’t mean she’s keeping all of her recent hookups completely under wraps: On Feb. 9, Ariana was actually spotted making out with a mystery man outside of Los Angeles. So who’s the lucky guy?

While we’re not sure on that front, we do know that the pair met up at a bar (hey, Ari’s just like the rest of us). According to TMZ, the “7 Rings” singer was having a fun night out with her friends last weekend when they landed outside of LA’s city limits in Northridge, Calif. Apparently, she “rolled into the gastropub around 1 AM with a crew of friends,” and among them, was Mister Mystery Man.

While Ari and crew were only at the bar for about half an hour, that was plenty of time for her and her beau to split off into their own booth and steal a kiss. TMZ caught a video of the moment, and from the looks of it, Ari’s new dude isn’t someone famous (he was generally unrecognizable to people at the bar). We love that for her!

But what does this mean for Ariana’s last rumored romance with Social House singer, Mikey Foster? Well, folks, there was nothing to see there in the first place. The pair first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands last year— newsflash, friends can do that, too!

Yet fans really started assuming there was something more going on there when Mikey posted a heartfelt birthday message to Instagram for Ariana in June. “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. Happy birthday,” he wrote.

When fans began to take the rumors a little too far, however, Ariana’s big brother, Frankie Grande, shut things down fast: “My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single,” he tweeted in Sept. 2019.

Well, now the jury’s out all over again. What do you have to say, Frankie?