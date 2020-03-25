Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend Is Being Called ‘Repeat Davidson’ For an Obvious Reason

She found love in a hopeless place (a.k.a. in quarantine.) Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend 2020 is Dalton Gomez, a California real estate agent, and fans think he looks a lot like another well-known ex-boyfriend of hers. TMZ reported on Wednesday, March 25, that the “Thank U Next” singer and the realtor have been dating for “several months” and were first seen in public in February when she made out with him at a bar in Northridge, California.

As for who is this mysterious Dalton Gomez, Page Six reports that the Grammy winner’s new beau is an agent for the Aaron Kirman group, which focuses on luxury real estate. Right now, Gomez is representing a Malibu, California, home that’s asking for almost $11 million, according to Page Six. Previously, he’s represented mansions that have sold in the $5 million to $12 million range.

It’s unclear how Grande and Gomez met, but he’s made an appearance in several of her recent Instagram Stories, according to eagle-eyed fans. In one photo, Gomez could be seen with his back to the camera as he and his girlfriend quarantined together, while in another post, he could be seen playing with the “7 Rings” singer’s dog, Toulouse.

Before Gomez, Grande had a fling with Mikey Foster, from Social House, whom she collaborated with on her August 2019 song, “Boyfriend.” HollywoodLife reported in March that Grande and Foster decided to stay as friends after he saw photos of her kissing a mystery man in California. That mystery man has now been identified as Gomez.

As for Grande’s new beau, many fans have nicknamed him “Repeat Davidson” because of his physical resemblance to Grande’s ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, whom she dated for five months in 2018 and was engaged to. “Dude looks like Repeat Davidson,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “Starting a petition to call this dude Repeat Davidson.”

Jokes aside, we’re so happy for Ari and glad she found love in a time where everything seems so unpredictable. Love really does conquer all, y’all.