Snag Ariana Grande’s Exact Clear Bubble Ring For Just $60

Ariana Grande is a bona fide trendsetter. In fact, she may be the trendsetter. Before she hit the scene, I reserved ponytails for the gym and the beach exclusively; then, she taught me the art of the ponytail as a fancy flex. And I never looked back! People are always trying to steal Grande’s look—and while I wouldn’t go that far, I’m definitely guilty of buying things just because I’ve seen her rocking them. That’s why I can almost guarantee that Ariana’s BONBONWHIMS ring will be the new must-have accessory for her fans and fashion-lovers alike.

If you haven’t heard of BONBONWHIMS just yet, it’s time to up your accessory game. Founded by Clare Ngai, the jewelry brand is known for a myriad of color, statement-making pieces that err on the side of nostalgia-inspired whimsy. Their bubble rings are definitely a top-seller, so it’s no surprise Ms. Grande wanted to get in on the action.

That said, she’s not the brand’s only celeb fan. Kylie Jenner loves their Pop Drop Earring and Sofia Richie was spotted in the Ling Bling Ring, from which a percentage of profits are donated towards organizations working against Asian hate.

In the IG post above, Ari shows off in a cute polo top by Mirror Palais with underwire cropped right underneath her bust. She pairs the sexy statement top with a white Prada shoulder bag, a stack of hoop and diamond earrings and the star of the show: the BONBONWHIMS Clear Rainbow Lucky Ring in Oval Spaceship. So cute!

The clear bubble shape reminds me so much of the kind of rings I wore in elementary school when I wanted to look ~fancy~. I love that they’re being brought back with a twist as we embrace maximalist style for 2021! And on the BONBONWHIMS site, shoppers can personalize their Rainbow Lucky Rings to feature a myriad of different stones.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ari went with the Oval Spaceship charm, but other options include your initial, an Emerald Gem, a Flower Gem, a Heart Gem or a Triple Heart Mix. Part of the fun of the brand’s approach is that you don’t get to choose your gem color, so every order is somewhat of a surprise! Don’t freak, though; all the options are cute, so you really can’t go wrong.

Like I said before, Grande knows how to elevate a trend from “on the rise” to “absolutely everywhere,” so it’s safe to say BONBONWHIMS rings will be popping up on even more celebs in the next few months. Make sure to snag one of your own before summer—what’s better than rocking an Ari-approved accessory and supporting a great AAPI-owned small business in the process? Consider this ring this season’s top jewelry must-have.