We’re Not Sure We Can Handle Both Ariana Grande & BLACKPINK on Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’

It looks like the Little Monster fandom just got even bigger. Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK’s Lady Gaga Chromatica collab clues have Arianators and BLINKs alike absolutely freaking out. While we’re still weeks away from Lady Gaga’s sixth album drop, which Gaga announced will be available on April 10, 2020, at least we can indulge in these promising rumors about the project.

When fans first started suspecting an Ariana and BLACKPINK collab was on the way in 2019, they had no idea that it was possibly linked to Mama Monster herself. But after several song leaks off of her forthcoming LG6 and the official release of the project’s lead single “Stupid Love,” fans began to pick up on the connections between each pop icon.

Arianators on Twitter and Instagram realized that the 26-year-old “thank u, next” singer has followed Gaga on socials and has been consistently liking all posts related to Chromatica and “Stupid Love.” Now, that alone doesn’t seem like much. But fans are reading into it, considering that Gaga’s “Stupid Love” was produced by master hitmaker, Max Martin—you know, the same producer who’s worked with Ari on some of her biggest hits, including “Break Free,” “Bang Bang” and “Problem.”

And if that’s not enough to raise suspicion, well, “industry insiders” have reportedly let slip that the “Ari and Gaga collab is a club banger,” according to several posts across music forums.

The same insiders claim that BLACKPINK will feature on Chromatica, too. BLINKs on Twitter were quick to find evidence of Blood Pop, a.k.a. Gaga’s executive producer, following the girls on Instagram now, too. It also adds up when we think about BLACKPINK’s comeback timeline.

YG Entertainment has been coy about the details, but it remains clear that the girls are amping up to release more new music soon—possibly as soon as April, to coincide with the release of Gaga’s Chromatica. If this is all true, well…Who knows if we can handle it, but we’ll find a way to!