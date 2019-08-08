StyleCaster
Share

Ariana Grande & BLACKPINK Might Be Dropping A Collab Soon—Yes, Please

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ariana Grande & BLACKPINK Might Be Dropping A Collab Soon—Yes, Please

Aramide Tinubu
by
Ariana Grande
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.

This is the music collab of our dreams. This Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK collaboration clue has gotten us so hype, that we barely know what to do with ourselves. Before we get too beside ourseleves we should let you know that so far, this is just a rumor. However, we also know that in the music industry–rumors can quickly become facts. This is what we know.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7–music producer Tommy Brown, who was the mastermind behind some of Ariana’s most iconic hits including “thank u, next” and  “7 Rings” posted a photo of himself on Instagram hanging out in Seoul, South Korea with BLACKPINK. The photo looked innocent enough. It appeared that Brown was just sharing a meal and some wine with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. However, the Blinks (BLACKPINK’s fans) were immediately on alert.

Now they are super convinced that an Ariana Grande x BLACKPINK single is in our future. To be honest their suspicions are not far off. It was Brown who connected the “God Is A Woman” songstress to Social House who is on the songstress’ most recent hit “Boyfriend.” The pint-sized singer is also said to be dating Social House’s Mikey Foster.

But the photo alone isn’t the only clue that we have about a possible collab between the singer and the K-pop group.

View this post on Instagram

@blackpinkofficial

A post shared by Tommy Brown (@tbhits) on

Ariana commented, “🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” under the post and Scotter Braun (yes, that Scotter Braun) who is Ariana’s manager also commented with an emoji saying, “👀.” All roads point to collab.

This collab won’t exactly be random. Back in April–a fan asked Ari if she knew BLACKPINK and if she was going to be seeing them at Coachella and she responded saying, “Yes, I do. I know imma try to see them second week,” she replied, according to Paper Magazine.

On April 22 she posted a photo of herself hugged up with Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Then, most recently, back in June a fan asked the Dangerous Woman songstress if she would ever collab with BLACKPINK. She tweeted, “Yes but i would probably pass out.”

We definitely think it’s happening–so get your bodies ready.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
October 2008
October 2008

Attending her first red carpet at Planet Hollywood in New York City.

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
December 2009
December 2009

Arriving at The Lovely Bones movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
March 2010
March 2010

Arriving at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kid's Choice Awards.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2010
June 2010

Arriving at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2011
February 2011

Arriving at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
September 2012
September 2012

Attending the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
November 2013
November 2013

Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
December 2013
December 2013

Performing during the Y 100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida.

Photo: Troy Rizzo/ Getty Images.
January 2014
January 2014

Attending the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
December 2014
December 2014

Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, England.

Photo: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic.
February 2015
February 2015

Arriving at the 57th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/ FilmMagic.
November 2015
November 2015

Performing during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage.
April 2016
April 2016

Attending the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time.
May 2016
May 2016

Performing at Vevo Presents at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Vevo.
August 2016
August 2016

Attending the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic.
August 2016
August 2016

Performing with Nicki Minaj during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
September 2016
September 2016

Performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
November 2016
November 2016

Attending the press junket for NBC's Hairspray Live! at NBC Universal Lot in Universal City, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
December 2016
December 2016

Performing during Madonna presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
March 2018
March 2018

Performing in Washington, D.C. at the March For Our Lives event.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives.
May 2018
May 2018

Attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Jackson Lee/Getty Images.
View this post on Instagram

super big and mature looking

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

View this post on Instagram

super big and mature looking

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

June 2018

Posing in knee-high Gucci boots on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram (@ArianaGrande).
August 2018
August 2018

Presenting "The Sweetener Sessions" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Here's The Real Reason Why Taylor Swift Didn't Publicly Endorse Hilary Clinton...

Here's The Real Reason Why Taylor Swift Didn't Publicly Endorse Hilary Clinton...
  • October 2008
  • December 2009
  • March 2010
  • June 2010
  • February 2011
  • September 2012
  • November 2013
  • December 2013
  • January 2014
  • December 2014
  • February 2015
  • November 2015
  • April 2016
  • May 2016
  • August 2016
  • August 2016
  • September 2016
  • November 2016
  • December 2016
  • February 2017
  • February 2017
  • March 2018
  • May 2018
  • June 2018
  • August 2018
Tags:
share