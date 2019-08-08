Ariana Grande & BLACKPINK Might Be Dropping A Collab Soon—Yes, Please

This is the music collab of our dreams. This Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK collaboration clue has gotten us so hype, that we barely know what to do with ourselves. Before we get too beside ourseleves we should let you know that so far, this is just a rumor. However, we also know that in the music industry–rumors can quickly become facts. This is what we know.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7–music producer Tommy Brown, who was the mastermind behind some of Ariana’s most iconic hits including “thank u, next” and “7 Rings” posted a photo of himself on Instagram hanging out in Seoul, South Korea with BLACKPINK. The photo looked innocent enough. It appeared that Brown was just sharing a meal and some wine with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. However, the Blinks (BLACKPINK’s fans) were immediately on alert.

Now they are super convinced that an Ariana Grande x BLACKPINK single is in our future. To be honest their suspicions are not far off. It was Brown who connected the “God Is A Woman” songstress to Social House who is on the songstress’ most recent hit “Boyfriend.” The pint-sized singer is also said to be dating Social House’s Mikey Foster.

But the photo alone isn’t the only clue that we have about a possible collab between the singer and the K-pop group.

Ariana commented, “🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” under the post and Scotter Braun (yes, that Scotter Braun) who is Ariana’s manager also commented with an emoji saying, “👀.” All roads point to collab.

This collab won’t exactly be random. Back in April–a fan asked Ari if she knew BLACKPINK and if she was going to be seeing them at Coachella and she responded saying, “Yes, I do. I know imma try to see them second week,” she replied, according to Paper Magazine.

On April 22 she posted a photo of herself hugged up with Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie.

Then, most recently, back in June a fan asked the Dangerous Woman songstress if she would ever collab with BLACKPINK. She tweeted, “Yes but i would probably pass out.”

We definitely think it’s happening–so get your bodies ready.