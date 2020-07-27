Why Yes, I Did Impulse-Buy That Black Lingerie Top Ariana Grande Wore On Instagram

Scroll To See More Images

When I say I don’t need another piece of clothing in my closet, I really, truly mean it. That said, I couldn’t help myself after scrolling through Instagram this weekend and coming across Ariana Grande in a black lingerie top looking bomb AF. Right away, I knew I just had to copy her ‘fit! Don’t get me wrong, Grande can make an oversized hoodie look hot, but she really popped off with her cropped, puff-sleeved longline bralette, and I instantly recognized it as a For Love & Lemons piece.

For Love & Lemons is known for playful, Instagrammable lingerie pieces that range from sugary sweet to ultra-sexy, and the Belle Long Line Bra is the perfect happy medium. The black lace is majorly flirty, but the puffy sleeves (a huge 2020 trend, for what it’s worth!) and that little pink rosette at the bust make the bra innocent AF. Based on her selfie, it appears Grande wore the look not as lingerie, but as an actual going-out top, as I spy some light-wash denim in her pic rounding out the look.

Wearing lingerie pieces as actual clothing is nothing new, but Grande has totally inspired me to step outside of my comfort zone and give the trend a try for myself. I mean, I’ve worn my pajamas for the past six months spent social-distancing in my tiny apartment—I want to look fab in my first back-to-reality ‘fit (complete with a protective face mask, of course)! That said, I’ll definitely be copying Grande’s look, so I ordered the exact same top from Victoria’s Secret, which just so happens to carry this particular FL&L top online.

Not trying to drop $100 bucks on a bra? I’d say it’s worth your while, but not to worry—there are tons of lingerie-style black lace crop tops you can rock to try the look this summer as a nod to Grande’s fire ‘fit. Read on to shop her exact FL&L look plus a few other hot AF bras and lingerie-style tops. Don’t forget to post your own selfie on the ‘Gram, too!

1. For Love & Lemons Belle Long Line Bra

Grande’s exact top is the Belle Long Line Bra in Black. BTW, this baby also comes in white and has the cutest matching undies. Thank me later.

2. Verdusa Ruched Drawstring Crop Top

The Ruched Drawstring Crop Top is the non-lingerie version of Grande’s FL&L top—not to mention it’s a fraction of the price!

3. Free People Adella Bra

Wear Adella Bra from Free People with your denim like Ari, or layer it underneath a flowy crop top or slip-style maxi dress if you want a little extra coverage.

4. Maxrise Long Puff Sleeve Blouse

I don’t want to start rumors, but there’s absolutely no way Grande doesn’t have this Long Puff Sleeve Blouse in her closet. It practically screams “thank u next,” don’tcha think?

5. Adore Me Tanzy Unlined Plus

The Tanzy Unlined Plus Bralette can be worn on its own for a sexy, scandalous look at home, or layered with another bra or top for some coverage to create a lacy night-out look.

6. Romwe Mesh Puff Sleeve Tee

If you’re more into Grande’s mesh puff sleeves than the lingerie element of her look, you’ll love styling the Mesh Puff Sleeve Tee.

7. Fleur Du Mal Lily Embroidery Longline Triangle Bra

While it doesn’t have sleeves like Grande’s top, the Lily Embroidery Longline Triangle Bra is a seriously gorgeous black bralette you’ll definitely want to wear on girls’ night out.

