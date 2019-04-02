Ariana Grande Had the Best Response to Rumors That She’s Bisexual

The “Thank U, Next” pop-star’s latest song has dropped, along with an epic music video. Fans can’t stop wondering if the “Monopoly” lyrics mean Ariana Grande is bisexual. The lyrics of the highly anticipated collaboration with Victoria Monét are already causing a buzz because it has listeners and fans wondering if the singer just commented on her sexuality. In the new song, Grande sings,

“I like women and men (Yeah)

Work so fuckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Hey)

You’d be straight for life if I gave you my PIN (Yeah)

Even though we gave up that 90% for the win, go”

Huh. Well that’s certainly new. So far the exes that we know of have been strictly men (“though I’d end up with Sean”…. “wrote some songs about Ricky”… “for Pete I’m so thankful”—you get the gist).

“Monopoly,” which is already number one on iTunes has a lot of fans reaching out to the pop=star, asking if this is her way of coming out. While the lyrics aren’t black and white and the message isn’t so clear, fans are happy either way. One fan wrote, “If Ariana is bisexual and this is her way of coming out, then I’m so proud of her.” Another tweeted, “If it isn’t then thank you for the bisexual anthem ma’am!”

Ari has yet to address the rumors/questions. In fact the “Sweetener” singer decided to go simple with her tweet following the songs release. Grande wrote, “i …. love u bye. das dat on dat. enjoy. ”

An hour later she posted this GIF followed by “to friendship, freedom, protecting your energy and staying right in your bag we love you # MONOPOLY”

The closest she came to addressing her sexuality was in response to a fan who tweeted, “ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said.” Grande responded, “i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now 🖤🧚🏼‍♂️ which is okay.”

So perhaps since she’s not addressing anything directly, Grande isn’t making any personal statement with that lyric. Regardless, check out her killer music video.

Also this moment is simply everything.