Ariana Grande Reunited with Big Sean 4 Years After Their Break Up

Remember “Thank N, Next?” Ari started off her boyfriend song with, “Thought I’d end up with Sean but it wasn’t a match.” Well, it seems like the pop star might be reconsidering her words. Ariana Grande and Big Sean were seen together post-breakup last night.

On Wednesday, February 27, the pair were spotted in Big Sean’s car together. They looked pretty cozy sitting in the car outside of a recording studio in Los Angele. However, the two weren’t recording anything together—don’t get too excited. Grande was in the studio and Big Sean showed up after and then BOOM. They reunited. So what does this mean? Are they getting back together? Is a romance blossoming once again?

Well, they reportedly left together so who know’s what that could mean? (Boun-chica-wow-wow). The couple dated for nearly a year in 2015. The two first met back in 2014 when they worked together on Grande’s song “Right There” from her debut album Yours Truly. After months of dating rumors, the collaborators made their romantic relationship official with a debut as a couple at the 2015 Grammys.

The relationship lasted about eight months, and they were actually pretty cute. But they called it quits in April 2015. The pair supposedly ended because of their busy schedules. According to a source for E! News, the breakup was over conflicting schedules. Both artists planned to be on tour for the next year, which would make it hard for them to be together. But a source also claimed that Grammy-winning singer was also embarrassed by the rapper’s“billion dollar pussy” lyrics. Understandable.

We guess we’ll have to wait and see if Ari will be ripping Big Sean’s page out of her burn book.

She did think he was, “so cute” and “so sweet.” Hmm…maybe her next song should be “Thank U, Come aAain.”

Twitter is, naturally, V excited:

“Ariana Grande and Big Sean last night in Los Angeles.”

“so when ariana grande said “break up with ur girlfriend im bored” was she talkin bout big sean lmao???”

“I’m confused is Big Sean back with Ariana Grande or are they just making music together ?”