Just A Roundup Of Ariana Grande’s Most Flawless Looks In Honor Of Her 27th Birthday

Ariana Grande continues to be one of the most iconic celebrities to have come out of the past decade—and we don’t expect that to change any time soon. Her street style looks have ignited both both trends and memes (It’s a delicate balance in today’s world, I guess.), and it’s safe to say the singer is nothing short of a a definite sartorial icon. So, in honor of her slaying every single look she’s ever worn, we rounded up some of Ariana Grande’s best looks of all time. While a true list of Ariana Grande’s best ensembles would include every single one, we made some hard (!!!) choices and decided on 15 of her most memorable outfits. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

From the literal work of art that was Ariana Grande’s 2018 Met Gala gown to the 2019 Zac Posen Grammys look we never actually got to see on the red carpet, the pop star has blessed us with some seriously incredible ensembles over the years. Of course, Ariana Grande could probably wear a paper bag and we’d all call it fashion, but the truth of the matter is, the star has style. Even when she’s wearing something totally over-the-top or oddly kitschy, there’s still something cool about each and every outfit. I mean, she made sweatshirts with boots look chic! It’s something only Ariana Grande could pull off, and we’re just thankful we get to exist at the same time she does to watch her fashion sense unfold in real time.

Below, you’ll find 15 of Ariana Grande’s most iconic looks through the years. Even during her time on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Grande was slaying, OK? There’s nothing this singer can’t wear, and these outfits high-key prove it. Whether you’re a fan or not, you have to admit that Ariana Grande knows how to wear the hell out of any ensemble! JK, you’re obvi a fan, because really, who isn’t these days?

1. Her Met Gala 2018 Gown

Wearing a truly iconic—nay, legendary—Vera Wang gown, Ariana Grande was the toast of New York at the 2018 Met Gala. This look is a literal work of art.

2. Her Cat Ear Headband Phase

Love it or hate it, you have to admit there was nothing quite like Ariana Grande’s odd-but-charming cat ear headband phase. Halloween all year round? TBH, I was all for it. I bought many a cat ear headband, and I am only mildly ashamed looking back.

3. The Zac Posen Grammys Gown That Never Was

Although we all missed Grande at the 2019 Grammys, at least we had this poofy Zac Posen gown to make up for it. Honestly, we’re just thankful the pop star at least decided to show it off on Instagram.

4. This Still-Good Victorious Throwback

Red-haired Ariana Grande was a simpler time. When she was on Victorious, we didn’t know we were all watching a star unfold. We totally should have guessed it, though, based on *perfect* looks like this ’50s-inspired two-piece set from 2012.

5. Her “Rain On Me” Music Video Look

Grande literally let her hair down in the “Rain On Me” music video with Lady Gaga. Obviously everything about this video is iconic, but hair-down Ariana Grande with graphic eyeliner and a dress that looks like it came from the future is truly *chef’s kiss.*

6. This Lilac Mini & Over-The-Knee Boots Ensemble

At Billboard’s annual Women in Music event in 2018, Ariana Grande wore custom Cristian Siriano and had all our jaws on the damn floor. A lilac mini with matching over-the-knee boots plus Grande’s signature pony? Someone get us a glass of water.

8. Her 2019 Vogue Cover

Ariana Grande’s giant black hat is seriously bigger than my apartment. Nothing compares to this over-the-top but also oh-so-perfect cover shoot. Bonus points awarded for overbuy Toulouse, her pup!

9. This Bustier & White Pants Combo

If there was anything that could make me want to wear lingerie as real clothes, it was this look from the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet. Ariana Grande has never looked so sexy. (OK, so actually, she looks sexier with each outfit, but you know what I mean. This was a winning look!)

10. Her Incomparable 2020 Grammys Slay

Wearing custom Giambattista Valli, Ariana Grande brought her A-game to the 2020 Grammys. All other princesses (real and fictional) can step aside, because this is what royalty looks like. Plus, one simply cannot forget that she then had the audacity to switch over to a different, equally stunning gray ballgown partway through the night. Goals. It’s all goals.

11. Every Outfit From The “Thank U, Next” Music Video

We’re partial to the classic Mean Girls ensemble Grande wore, but every single look from the “Thank U, Next” music video is pure gold. After all, when you’re dressing up as iconic romantic comedy leads, you can honestly do no wrong.

12. Her “Don’t Call Me Angel” Music Video Ensemble

Those white wings? Ethereal. We know the song is called “Don’t Call Me Angel,” but Ariana Grande looks like she just floated down from heaven.

13. The Classic Oversized Sweatshirt & OTK Boots Look

It couldn’t be an Ariana Grande outfit round-up without mentioning her 2018 uniform: an oversized sweatshirt and over-the-knee boots. We know Grande and Pete Davidson didn’t last, but this photo of her licking a lollipop while in her signature look is timeless.

14. Her No-Clothes-At-All “God Is A Woman” Look

While every single look in Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman” music video is perfect, perhaps the most memorable is the part where she wore…nothing at all. Even without clothes, the star is my fashion icon.

15. The “Dangerous Woman” Bunny Mask

Of course, we can never forget the infamous bunny mask Ariana Grande wore on the cover of her 2016 “Dangerous Woman” album. It might haunt us in our dreams, but we respect the choice—and recognize that it’s simply iconic.