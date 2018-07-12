StyleCaster
Ariana Grande’s Incredible Beauty Evolution from Nickelodeon Star to Pop Princess

Ariana Grande’s Incredible Beauty Evolution from Nickelodeon Star to Pop Princess

Ariana Grande
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images, John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Ariana Grande isn’t exactly known as a beauty risk-taker. In her decade in the spotlight, the 25-year-old singer has only changed her hair a handful of times, sticking mainly to the signature brunette hair and high ponytail that made her a household name. But that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t had interesting looks over the years. From her natural curly locks to her neon-red hair phrase to her recent stint with platinum silver tresses, when Grande experiments, she goes big.

To show her evolution from a wide-eyed Nickelodeon star to her reign as one of music’s current pop princesses, we’ve rounded up some of Grande’s most memorable looks over the years. Though not all of her beauty choices were successes (the over-eager self-tanner has to go), a lot of her makeup and hair is worth copying. See how much Grande has transformed ahead.

1 of 32
Ariana Grande, October 2008
October 2008
Photo: Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, October 2009
October 2009
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, December 2009
December 2009
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, May 2010
May 2010
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, October 2010
October 2010
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, February 2011
February 2011
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, February 2011
February 2011
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, July 2011
July 2011
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, July 2011
July 2011
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, December 2011
December 2011
Photo: Joe Kohen/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, September 2012
September 2012
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, November 2012
November 2012
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, December 2012
December 2012
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, April 2013
April 2013
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, October 2013
October 2013
Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Nickelodeon.
Ariana Grande, November 2013
November 2013
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, January 2014
January 2014
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, November 2014
November 2014
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, February 2015
February 2015
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, August 2015
August 2015
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, November 2015
November 2015
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, November 2015
November 2015
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, February 2016
February 2016
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, August 2016
August 2016
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, August 2016
August 2016
Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, November 2016
November 2016
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, November 2016
November 2016
Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, June 2017
June 2017
Photo: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester.
Ariana Grande, March 2018
March 2018
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande, May 2018
May 2018
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter.
Ariana Grande, June 2018
June 2018
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
Ariana Grande, June 2018
June 2018
Photo: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.

