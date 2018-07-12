Ariana Grande’s Incredible Beauty Evolution from Nickelodeon Star to Pop Princess

Ariana Grande isn’t exactly known as a beauty risk-taker. In her decade in the spotlight, the 25-year-old singer has only changed her hair a handful of times, sticking mainly to the signature brunette hair and high ponytail that made her a household name. But that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t had interesting looks over the years. From her natural curly locks to her neon-red hair phrase to her recent stint with platinum silver tresses, when Grande experiments, she goes big.

To show her evolution from a wide-eyed Nickelodeon star to her reign as one of music’s current pop princesses, we’ve rounded up some of Grande’s most memorable looks over the years. Though not all of her beauty choices were successes (the over-eager self-tanner has to go), a lot of her makeup and hair is worth copying. See how much Grande has transformed ahead.