Here’s How Soon Ariana Grande Plans to Have Kids After Her Secret Wedding to Dalton Gomez

Many are eager to know about Ariana Grande’s baby plans with Dalton Gomez after the couple surprised fans by getting secretly married in May 2021. Well, for those who are curious, a source has finally given us an idea of when we can see these newlyweds expanding their family!

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 27, and real estate agent, 25, are reportedly planning to take their time when it comes to having kids. “Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years,” a source close to the singer told Hollywood Life on Wednesday, June 2. The insider continued, “She is looking to celebrate married life with Dalton as she is extremely happy. But the rush into the other things like children that often happen when people get married can and will wait if it is up to Ariana.”

So, it sounds like these two are focusing on their own relationship for now. Honestly, you can’t blame them! After all, Ariana and Dalton’s wedding—which took place as an “intimate” ceremony at their home in Montecito, California on Saturday, May 15—comes just one year after the pair went public with their relationship and five months following their engagement. Getting to know each other again as newlyweds certainly can’t hurt.

Still, Ariana does have “dreams” of having kids of her own one day once she’s ready. “Dreams of being a mother are something special that she would love to pursue a few years down the line but she has a lot of work to still do professionally, and she is a workaholic,” the insider told Hollywood Life. For now, Ariana “is very eager to do more music, act a little more and she is also gearing up for her stint with The Voice,” the source added.

Ariana and Dalton first sparked romance rumors in February 2020, just over a year before their wedding in May 2021. The pair hinted at their relationship the following month on social media, and by May 2020, they went fully public with their relationship in a music video for Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U.” Ariana announced she and Dalton were engaged in December 2020 with a post on Instagram after less than a year together.