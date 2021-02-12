Shop The Exact Lingerie Ariana Grande Wore In Her “35+35 Remix” Music Video

Scroll To See More Images

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, people! And nothing says romance like a steamy new music video from all three of your favorite ladies, am I right? Just in time for the holiday of love, the video for Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix)” featuring Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat has dropped. While all the women served straight-up fire looks, I can’t lie—Ariana’s Grande’s black lace lingerie look was hands-down my fave. Like, I immediately Googled to figure out where her it was from and (spoiler alert) I found it.

It feels like every time Ariana Grande debuts a music video, there’s at least one outfit that I am dying to copy. And it’s usually lingerie-adjacent! Who can forget the dreamy white corset by Dion Lee that she wore in the video for “Positions”? I didn’t get my hands on the almost-$800 piece, but lucky for me, this time around Grande’s look is a hell of a lot more affordable.

With a song name that alludes to a literal sex position, you’d better wear a sexy outfit to match. Grande, of course, did just that in a black lace teddy by Victoria’s Secret, complete with a deep-v neckline and a center cutout. To keep herself covered, she proved just how sexy layering can be by wearing the bodysuit over a pair of Fleur Du Mal high-waisted satin panties and Wolford black tights. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell truly outdid herself, as per usual. If you’re reading this, Mimi, wanna give me a call? I could use all the help I can get!

I’m a little pissy that this trio of queens didn’t call me to be in the video, too, but knowing I can shop Ari’s exact look is getting me through it. While these items may or may not get to your apartment in time for February 14, you can always wear them to wow your special someone—or just show yourself some love!—on any regular night. Just slip on your teddy, blast “34+35 (Remix)” and boom! Consider the mood set.

Keep reading to steal Grande’s style for yourself, right down to the tights. Oh, and stream “34+35 (Remix)”!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lace Plunge Teddy

Shop Grande’s exact lace teddy, which features black lining at the chest so your bits stay covered—meaning it’s perfect to style IRL without the fear of showing too much skin. Personally, I would wear this with a pair of high-waisted jeans and a leather jacket for a sexy date night out.

Charlotte High-Waist Bottom

You can’t go wrong with a classic black pair of high waisted underwear. This is the exact pair that Grande was wearing under her sheer bodysuit for a lil extra modesty, which is a great (and unexpectedly sexy) way to cover up while wearing lingerie.