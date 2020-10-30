Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ Lyrics Are So Steamy & They’re All About Her Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Whew, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” lyrics and meaning have had fans talking non-stop since the track dropped on October 30—and that’s for reasons more than her nod to relationships past and present.

Yes, Ari’s “34+35” is an ode to lovers, just like many songs on her new album Positions. But beyond giving us an intimate (and I mean, intimate) glimpse into her new relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, a real-estate agent from Los Angeles who fans believe started dating the singer in March, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” is *the* bedroom banger of Ari’s latest record (dare we say, of the year). And that’s coming from an entire album whose name is literally Positions, OK?

It’s raunchy. It’s horny as hell. It’s about 69ing (“34+35,” add it up). It’s the sexual empowerment jam that socially distanced hotties needed in 2020. Ari doesn’t hold back, and with lyrics like, “Got the neighbors yellin’ “Earthquake!” / 4.5 when I make the bed shake,” or “you might need a seatbelt when I ride it,” let’s just say that we now know a lot more about her relationship with Dalton than we asked to know.

While Ariana doesn’t shout-out her new beau by name or anything, it’s pretty clear that she’s referencing her new man. A source spoke to Us Weekly in August all about how Dalton is satisfying “her needs” in ways that other partners have never been able to before. “He is the type of guy she has been looking for,” the source said at the time. “He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.” Thanks to “34+35,” you already know what that means.

But Ari isn’t just lusting out with Dalton—there’s a moment on “34+35” that seems to suggest she’s ready for a serious future with the Los Angelino. She asks about forever with her lover: “who’s counting the time when we got it for life?” Earlier, Ari even teases wanting kids with him when she playfully sings, “You might think I’m crazy/The way I’ve been cravin’/If I put it quite plainly/Just give me them babies.” If it happens, here’s our hint not to be too surprised!

For the rest of Ariana Grande’s “34+35” lyrics (via Genius), just keep on reading below.

Verse 1

You might think I’m crazy

The way I’ve been cravin’

If I put it quite plainly

Just gimme them babies

So what you doing tonight?

Better say, “Doin’ you right” (Yeah)

Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (Yeah)

Pre-Chorus

I don’t wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy

I’ve been drinking coffee (I’ve been drinking coffee; coffee)

And I’ve been eating healthy (I’ve been eating healthy; healthy)

You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (You know I keep it squeaky)

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

Chorus

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me ’til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck mе ’til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah)

Verse 2

You drink it just like water (Water)

You say it tastes like candy

So what you doing tonight? (Tonight)

Better say, “Doin’ you right” (Alright)

Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (Yeah)

Pre-Chorus

I don’t wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy

I’ve been drinking coffee (Said I’ve been drinking coffee; coffee)

And I’ve been eating healthy (And I’ve been eating healthy; healthy)

You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Except this wine, babe)

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Chorus

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (Daylight)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (Can you stay?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Verse 3

Oh yeah, yeah

Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it

I’ma leave it open like a door, come inside it

Even though I’m wifey, you can hit it like a side chick

Don’t need no side dick, no

Got the neighbors yellin’ “Earthquake!” (Earthquake)

4.5 when I make the bed shake

Put it down heavy even though it’s lightweight (It’s lightweight, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)

Yeah, we started at midnight

Go ’til the sunrise (Sunrise)

Done at the same time (Yeah)

But who’s counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)

I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)

We can take it from the top (From the top)

You such a dream come true, true

Make a bitch wanna hit snooze, ooh

Chorus

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me ’til the daylight (Yeah, yeah)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Thirty-four, thirty-five)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Outro

Means I wanna “69” with you

Aww shit

Math class

Never was good