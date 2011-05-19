Are Your Sushi Choices Secretly Making You Fat?

Part of me likes to think I’m being “healthy” every time I pick up the phone to order takeout from my favorite Japanese restaurant. But let’s be real we all know that most sushi rolls aren’t any better for you than having a slice of pizza (I mean, at least not the good rolls). But no matter how many times I hear that sushi can easily turn into a calorie bomb, I still can’t seem to shake the habit.
The folks over at Eat This, Not That made choosing the right sushi a bit easier by providing some eye-opening nutrition stats. Is it going to stop me from having my weekly crunch spicy tuna roll? Probably not. But at least now I can’t claim that I had no idea. Click through to see how your favorites rank, from best to worst.
Rainbow Roll
476 calories
16 g fat
33 g protein
6 g fiber
50 g carbohydrates
Cucumber Roll
136 calories
0 g fat
6 g protein
3.5 g fiber
30 g carbohydrates
Avacado Roll
140 calories
5.5 g fat?
2 g protein
?6 g fiber?
28 g carbohydrates
Tuna Roll
184 calories
2 g fat
24 g protein
3.5 g fiber
27 g carbohydrates
California Roll
255 calories
7 g fat
9 g protein
6 g fiber
38 g carbohydrates
Spicy Tuna Roll
290 calories
11 g fat
24 g protein
3.5 g fiber
26 g carbohydrates
Philadelphia Roll
290 calories
12 g fat (5 g saturated)
14 g protein
2 g fiber
28 g carbohydrates
Salmon Avacado Roll
304 calories
8.5 g fat
13 g protein
6 g fiber
42 g carbohydrates
Eel Avacado Roll
372 calories
17 g fat
20 g protein
6 g fiber
31 g carbohydrates
Shrimp Tempura Roll
508 calories
21 g fat
20 g protein
4.5 g fiber
64 g carbohydrates