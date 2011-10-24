Are Your Halloween Candy Wrappers Killing the Environment?

Being eco-conscious can be a challenge during the holiday season. The whole point of Halloween is to put together a ridiculous costume that you’ll wear exactly once,carve a pumpkin into a Jack O’Lantern and eat tons of candy ’till you puke! (No big thought process there, right?)



Halloween festivities may seem fun, but they’ve become the true ghouls of the season for pristine Mother Nature. Let’s take for example the main form of waste: candy. Calculating only what is specifically marketed for the holiday, the National Confectioners Association projects at least $2.2 billion worth of candy will be sold this Halloween season — which equals tons of sticky, chocolatey, non-recyclable packaging from all those fun-size candy bars.

Slate cites a specific example to put the issue into better perspective. Take theCadbury Dairy Milk bar — which received a “carbon audit” by the British-based organization Carbon Trust. According to the analysis, a 49-gram chocolate bar has acarbon footprint of about 169 grams—a ratio of 3.45 grams of CO 2 for every gram of chocolate.

The main culprit in upping the Cadbury carbon footprint? Milk. Not to mention the now infamous corn syrup and cocoa whose cultivation has resulted in the destruction of millions of acres of the fragile rainforest. Forget air travel — your midnight chocolate craving could be ruining the environment!

So if you’re interested in a “greener” Halloween we have a few suggestions for you:

1) Buy anorganic pumpkin.

2) Start costume shopping in your closet and compile as much as you can from what you already have. Another great tool for dressing are vintage shops where you can find authentic wears and reuse, renew and recycle.

3) Try to hand out some treats that don’t horrify Mother Nature such as baked goods. For ideas on how to accomplish this without breaking the bank hit up theCandy Blog, which did aGreen Halloween series two years ago.

4) Give out candy in moderation — let’s try one per customer.