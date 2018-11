Think you have the smarts to be the next big street style photographer? StyleCaster’s own Street Smart column is now accepting submissions from budding photography talent to those with their own street style blogs- we love it all.

If you are interested in contributing, just send an email to streetsmart@stylecaster.com and we’ll send you all the information you need to get started.

So, grab your camera and hit the pavement. Show us what real style looks like from behind your lens!