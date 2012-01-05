Are You Offended By Terry Richardson’s Latest Campaign?

Terry Richardson is known for pissing people off for being a little too touchy-feely with his models, for sexually explicit imagery, and for generally just being pervy (but I love him regardless — hugs, Uncle Terry!), but this is a new one. Apparently, his latest campaign for gym giant Equinox hasn’t exactly thrilled some of club’s members.

People have been sounding off on the Equinox Facebook page, writing things like, “Why did all of the models have a runway physique? Equinox is promoting health and fitness, so I would like to see some healthy and fit women on their ad campaigns who looklike they could actually survive a typical Equinox class.”

Look, I get where people are coming from, but this is a little ridiculous. It’s a freakin’ ad campaign folks, and the casting directors hired models. Sure, maybe it would be nice to show a little more brawn and some hard bodies, but you can always pop over to David Barton if you want a peek at some stylish boys pumping and grinding in front of the mirrors.

Additionally, what did you expect when you hire Terry Richardson to shoot an ad campaign for a gym? I mean…be glad it’s not some Mapplethorpe-inspired montage. This is pretty reserved all things considered.

Regardless, click through the gallery for a look at the offending ads.