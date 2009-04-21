Are you a Face of the Future?

This Wednesday, Sean Jean will be launching its online search for new model talent called The Faces of the Future. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be searching for new talent through his many online outlets, seanjean.com, Twitter, and Diddytv, as well as on other blogs. So, if you think you could be the next face of the future, log on to seanjean.com tomorrow and more importantly, let us know so we can vote for you!

We are always more than happy to browse through photos of model hottie boys, but why not give girls a chance too?

[WWD]