Are You Commiting These Common Workout Mistakes?

No one has time to waste-especially not at the gym. But the truth is you are most likely committing one or all of these common workout mistakes.

I refer once again to our resident expert, Loi Jordon, who also sat down with TFS to take our efficiency to the next level. Because as Loi would say, “we’re BUSY, ok.”

Read on to learn how to avoid over-training and the pesky plateau. Remember fitness is not about tricks. It’s a lifestyle.

Quit While You’re Ahead

There is such a thing as too much exercising. When you work out too much and don’t take off the necessary1-2 days a week, you’re not giving your body and muscles the adequate time for rest and recovery. Your body needs thedowntime to replenish energy stores and repair damaged tissues. This leads to over-training, which actually decreases performance and leads to increased muscle injury. A good rule of thumb is for every 2-3 days you workout, you should take one day off.

Mix It Up



Your body is super efficient and adapts extremely quickly to your workouts which is whyyou need to change, change, change what you do and how you do it. I always teach a different class so that we are maximizing your body’s ability to get results. You want to “surprise” your body in each workout session to avoid plateaus and boredom. Try new classes and workouts. Mix it up!

A Bagel A Day Will Keep Weight Loss Away

Exercise goes hand in hand with making healthy eating choices. You will not be able to optimize the results you get at the gym if you have terrible eating habits. A good place to start is to eliminate processed foods, sugar, soda, and caffeinefrom your diet. It takes a 3500 calorie deficit to lose one single pound. For example, if you’re a runner, you would have to run 35 miles (average 100/mile calorie bun) to lose one pound. At an average pace of 10 miles an hour, it would take you almost 6 hours to lose a pound! But, if you were to eliminate the 500 calorie bagel that you eat everyday from your diet, you can see how much easier that is than to run 6 hours. Ideally, it’s the combination of making healthy eating choices with an effective exercise program that will yield the best results!

If You’re Going To Do It, Do It Right

The only way to get optimalresults is if you are performing the exercises correctly. Bad form is an invitation to injuries as well. This means lifting an appropriate size weight where you can perform at least 12 reps with perfect execution. SLOW down your reps as well. Youhave to perform each repusing full range of motion and without the aid of momentum. Also, no leaning or holding on to the treadmill or elliptical machines. This decreases your cardio burn and more importantly has a negativeimpact on posture.

Stay Focused



If you can talk onyour cell phone, read,and/or watch TV and exercise, then you are definitely not working out hard enough. Better to put your iPod on, as research indicates that music willmotivate you more and make you work harder. Also many TVs are mounted at an angle that causes you to have to take your head and neck out of neutral alignment. Learn that when you are working out, it is “me” time and shut off the gadgets. It is also simplyrude to be blabbing away on your cell at the gym.

Always Warm Up



The warm-up prepares the body for exercise by slowly and gradually elevating muscle temperature and heart rate. A proper warm-up also “rehearses” the moves and activities that will happen in the workout. It is super important for optimal performance that your body goes through the proper preparatory sequence before it’s ready to go.

Stretch Post Work-Out Not Pre



You should not do any static stretching before working out. Stretching “cold” muscle canlead to muscleinjury and decreases the efficiency of your workouts. Stretching is meant to improve flexibility and should be done at the very end of your workout session, after the cool down and when your muscles are warm.

