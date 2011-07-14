Are We Really The Sexless Generation?

In the past few months, I’ve come across numerous articles claiming that being sexless is a new trend for young people. Initially, I had no intention of commenting on an idea that seemed so far-fetched, but since the “sexless” conversation seems to be continuing, I figured it’s about time I joined in.

Let me first clarify that I don’t take issue with the trend itself. It’s entirely possible that young people aren’t as sex crazed as past generations, but to call an entire generation sexless – because of the rise of Facebook and Twitter – is a vast generalization. It’s entirely possible to be part of the rising social media phenomenon and still lead a perfectly healthy sex life.

But I do have to partially agree with one woman, who told The Observer, “My hours are so f*&king absurd. I work a minimum 12 hours a day and up to 14 or 16, and you don’t have time to bring anyone into the equation. If having sex with someone won’t fit in your schedule, it’s just not gonna happen.”

For the most part, we are among a generation of young men and women who are more career minded and driven than ever before. We are willing to put aside personal lives, relationships, and yes, maybe even sex to be successful. This is the same reason statistics give for delayed marriages among young people, but who knew it also meant delayed sex?

The same Observer article also proposes that another reason sex has been so devalued for 20-somethings, especially living in big cities like New York, is because we’re basically a self-obsessed generation. “Men and women still get dressed up, but not for the purpose of taking off their clothes in another’s company. What used to signify desire or the desire to be desired now boils down to narcissism. How will I look on Patrick McMullan tomorrow? Or just on Facebook?”

I’ll agree that social media has made it virtually impossible to leave the house looking anything less than put together. But to say that we’re more concerned with being unknowingly snapped and tagged on Facebook than we are with pursuing potential bedmates makes little to no sense.

Sure, we can all be “self-obsessed” at times – it’s only human. But it’s also only human to have sex, enjoy it and want more, despite any other factors. I think this woman put it best when she told The Observer, “Being naked, warm and squirming with someone in a bed has nothing to do with the Internet. Never has, never will!”